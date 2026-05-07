SERB Pharmaceuticals Announces ThyroSafe 130 mg Potassium Iodide Tablets are Now Commercially Available in the US

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERB Pharmaceuticals, a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and medical emergencies, announced that ThyroSafe potassium iodide tablets are now commercially available in a 130 mg dose.

ThyroSafe tablets are designed to offer reliable thyroid blocking in the event of nuclear radiation exposure.

“ThyroSafe 130 mg now provides a FDA-approved adult dose of potassium iodide in a single tablet, as recommended by health authorities for individuals within a 10-mile nuclear Emergency Planning Zone1, 2, 3” said Thomas Kolaras, Executive Vice President and US Chief Commercial Officer, SERB Pharmaceuticals. “With 94 operating nuclear reactors in the United States, potassium iodide is an important component of emergency preparedness, offering peace of mind for those living near nuclear facilities or who prioritize responsible preparedness. SERB remains committed to supporting public-sector and individual readiness efforts.”

In a nuclear radiation emergency, radioactive iodine may be released in the air and breathed in or swallowed. If this occurs, it may enter the thyroid gland and induce damage that may not become apparent until several years later. Thyrosafe blocks or reduces the chances that radioactive iodine will enter your thyroid gland.4

ThyroSafe 130 mg tablets are offered as a single tablet for adults over the age of 18. Each tablet features a precision-scored design to allow for accurate dosing, splitting cleanly for pediatric use and offering age-appropriate dosing. ThyroSafe is also available in a 65 mg tablet to provide the right dose for children and teens. These options combined make ThyroSafe a cornerstone of family-focused preparedness.

ThyroSafe tablets can be purchased online without a prescription from Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Business Connect, and Business Connect Adventures.

About SERB Pharmaceuticals

SERB is a global specialty pharmaceutical company with a growing portfolio of medicines for rare emergency medicine, rare diseases, and CBRN preparedness. For over 30 years we have consistently provided emergency medicines, medical countermeasures, and the world’s leading portfolio of antidotes. With a strong presence in the US, Europe, and the Middle East, along with a global network of distribution partners, we make essential medicines available in over 100 countries. Our proven ability to acquire, develop, manufacture, launch and commercialize specialist medicines allows us to meet critical medical needs with urgency. By expanding our reach through selective acquisitions and entering new markets, we’re not just supplying medicine; we’re improving the standard of care for more patients around the world.

Learn more at https://SERB.com.

About ThyroSafe

ThyroSafe® (Potassium Iodide Tablets, USP, 130 mg) is a thyroid blocking medicine that is used in a nuclear radiation emergency only.

Directions for Use:

Use only as directed by public officials if a nuclear radiation emergency happens.

Important Safety Information

Take potassium iodide (KI) only when public officials tell you. In a nuclear radiation emergency, radioactive iodine could be released into the air. KI protects the thyroid gland from uptake of radioactive iodine. The protective effect of each KI tablet lasts approximately 24 hours. For optimum protection, KI should be taken daily until a risk of significant exposure to radioactive iodines by either inhalation or ingestion no longer exists. KI should be used along with other emergency measures that will be recommended to you by public officials. If you are told to take this medicine, take it 1 time every 24 hours for 10 to 14 days. Do not take it more often. More KI will not help you. Too much KI may increase the chances of side effects. Do not take this medicine if you know you are allergic to iodine.

Please see additional side effects and safety information in Consumer Package Insert here: https://thyrosafe.com/Thyrosafe/media/Thyrosafe/pdf/Thyrosafe-tablet_USA_130-mg.pdf.

Contact:

SERB Pharmaceuticals:

Chris Sampson, Director of Corporate Communications

chris.sampson@serb.com; Tel: +44 (0)7773 251 178

LifeSci Communications

Michael Fitzhugh

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com