Investor Home Buyers Announces As-Is Cash Home Buying Service in Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor Home Buyers, a Dallas-based cash home buying company operating since 2003, announces its “We Buy Houses As-Is” service, offering Dallas homeowners a direct, cash-based alternative to listing their properties on the traditional real estate market.



The service allows homeowners to sell their properties in their current condition without making repairs or renovations. Because Investor Home Buyers purchase homes with cash, sellers bypass agent commissions and market fees. Transactions can close in as little as a week, and homeowners do not need to list their property on the open market.



“Since 2003, our focus has been on giving Dallas homeowners a fast, reliable way to sell their homes for cash without the hassle of traditional listings,” said Darcy Turner, Owner. “This as-is service reflects that commitment buying homes directly so sellers don’t have to deal with renovations, commissions, or uncertainty.”



No Repairs or Renovations Required



The as-is model means sellers are not expected to invest money or time into property improvements before closing. Investor Home Buyers purchase homes in their current condition, regardless of the state of the property. For homeowners who cannot afford repairs or who prefer not to undertake them, this removes a significant barrier to selling.



No Agent Commissions or Market Fees



Because the transaction occurs directly between the homeowner and Investor Home Buyers, sellers do not pay real estate agent commissions or standard market fees. In a traditional sale, these costs can represent a substantial portion of the sale price. The as-is cash service eliminates those expenses entirely.



Closings in as Little as One Week



The cash-based structure allows transactions to close in as little as a week. Traditional home sales often involve financing contingencies, inspections, and extended negotiation periods. By purchasing with cash, Investor Home Buyers shortens the timeline significantly for sellers who need to move quickly.



No Listing or Market Exposure Needed



Homeowners using this service do not need to list their property on the open market. There are no open houses, no staging requirements, and no waiting for buyer interest. The process moves directly from the seller’s decision to sell to a cash offer from Investor Home Buyers.



A Direct Path for Homeowners Who Need to Sell Quickly



The service is structured for homeowners facing circumstances where a fast sale is a priority. Whether a homeowner is dealing with a property they need to offload quickly or simply wants to avoid the drawn-out traditional process, the we buy houses model provides a direct path to closing.



A Cash-Only Process That Reduces Delays



The entire service operates on a cash-only basis, which removes the financing delays and deal failures that can occur when buyers depend on mortgage approvals. For sellers, this means fewer variables between accepting an offer and completing the sale. The company’s established process has been built around purchasing homes directly from local homeowners, giving sellers a consistent and straightforward experience.



Homeowners in Dallas interested in receiving a cash offer for their property can contact Investor Home Buyers directly to learn how the process works.



About Investor Home Buyers



Investor Home Buyers is a cash home buying company based at 673 W Seventh St, Dallas, TX 75208, that has served homeowners since 2003. The company specializes in purchasing properties as-is, providing sellers with a direct alternative to traditional real estate transactions. More information is available at https://www.investorhomebuyers.com/.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What are the primary benefits of selling a home to Investor Home Buyers compared to a traditional real estate sale?



A: Selling directly to Investor Home Buyers allows homeowners to avoid real estate agent commissions, market fees, and the need for property repairs or renovations. The cash-based process also eliminates financing contingencies, allowing transactions to close in as little as one week.



Q2: What condition must a property be in to qualify for the as-is cash home buying service?



A: Investor Home Buyers purchase homes in their current condition, regardless of the state of the property. Homeowners are not required to perform any renovations, staging, or improvements before receiving a cash offer and completing the sale.



Q3: How long has Investor Home Buyers been in business and where are they located?



A: Investor Home Buyers is a Dallas-based company that has been operating since 2003. Their office is located at 673 W Seventh St, Dallas, TX 75208, and they specialize in providing direct cash offers to local homeowners.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Investor Home Buyers

Address: 673 W Seventh St, Dallas, TX 75208

Phone: (214) 253-4544

Website: https://www.investorhomebuyers.com/

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