Micropolis Robotics Expands Industrial Automation Footprint with USD $1.2 Million EMSTEEL Agreement

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis AI Robotics (NYSE: MCRP) (“Micropolis” or the “Company”), a leading UAE-based developer of autonomous mobile robots and AI-enabled systems, today announced a USD $1.2 million strategic deployment agreement with EMSTEEL, one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region. Under the agreement, Micropolis will develop, certify, and deploy four M01 autonomous logistics robots tailored to EMSTEEL’s operational environment through a phased deployment framework spanning validation, application development, certification, and production deployment.









The agreement reflects growing investment in AI-enabled automation as industrial operators increasingly seek advanced technologies capable of improving operational efficiency, scalability, resilience, and intelligent infrastructure capabilities across large-scale industrial environments, reinforcing the accelerating market demand for industrial robotics and autonomous automation technologies.

The deployment is designed to validate and industrialize autonomous logistics capabilities within one of the region’s leading steel and building materials manufacturers, supporting intelligent mobility, autonomous material movement, AI-enabled mission planning, and operational automation across industrial sites. The agreement also includes deployment of Micropolis’ fleet management infrastructure and AI use-case platform to support mission execution, monitoring, and operational scalability.

“This agreement reflects a much larger transformation taking place across global industry,” said Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Robotics. “Autonomous robotics is rapidly evolving from a future concept into critical industrial infrastructure. As industries become more complex, resource-intensive, and data-driven, the ability to deploy intelligent autonomous systems at scale will become increasingly essential to operational resilience, efficiency, and competitiveness.”

The M01 robot is part of Micropolis’ growing portfolio of autonomous robotic systems engineered for logistics, security, infrastructure, and industrial applications across multiple sectors. Designed and developed in the UAE, the robot combines autonomous navigation, perception systems, obstacle avoidance, teleoperation capabilities, and AI-enabled operational workflows to automate mission-critical activities in demanding industrial environments.

The project further strengthens Micropolis’ position within the rapidly expanding industrial automation and autonomous mobility sector, as governments and enterprises across the region accelerate investment into advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, and next-generation industrial technologies.

About Micropolis AI Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs’), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information, please visit www.micropolis.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Micropolis@KCSA.com

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