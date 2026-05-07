Inseego Names Koroush Saraf Chief Product Officer to Drive Innovation and Next Phase of Product Strategy

SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in cloud-first wireless edge solutions, today announced that Koroush Saraf has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. In this role, he will lead product strategy and execution across Inseego’s portfolio as the company expands its scale and capabilities, including through the recently announced acquisition of Nokia’s Fixed Wireless Access business.

Saraf brings deep expertise across SD-WAN, SASE, cloud security, LTE, 5G, and edge AI infrastructure, with a track record of bringing enterprise networking and security products to market across both hardware and software platforms. His experience is particularly relevant as Inseego focuses on delivering more integrated and scalable solutions for enterprise and service provider customers.

Prior to joining Inseego, Saraf held product leadership roles at ZPE Systems (Legrand), Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet, where he helped bring to market solutions across SD-WAN, SD-Branch, cloud security, SASE, and LTE and 5G connectivity.

“Koroush joins Inseego at a pivotal moment as we expand our scale and product portfolio,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “His experience across networking, security, and cloud platforms will be critical as we integrate new assets, simplify our portfolio, and deliver a more unified and differentiated offering to our customers.”

“Inseego is uniquely positioned at the intersection of connectivity, cloud, and security,” said Koroush Saraf, Chief Product Officer of Inseego. “As AI and critical infrastructure move to the edge, resilient last-mile connectivity and continuous uptime become mission-critical. The market needs cost-effective, end-to-end solutions that deliver high-performance connectivity with secure remote access. I look forward to expanding our solutions by building on our best-in-class wireless edge solutions to deliver greater value to our customers.”

Saraf holds advanced engineering degrees from Stanford University and the University of Southern California.

About Inseego

Inseego is a leader in cloud-first wireless edge solutions, delivering secure, resilient connectivity across people, places, and machines. As wireless becomes foundational infrastructure, Inseego unifies connectivity, management, security, and subscriber lifecycle management into a platform that orchestrates cellular, satellite, Wi-Fi, and emerging wireless technologies at the edge.

Its portfolio includes 5G fixed wireless access routers, MiFi mobile routers, IoT solutions under the Skyus brand, and cloud platforms including Inseego Connect and Inseego Subscribe, all designed in the U.S. Built on its core strength and long-term leadership in cellular technology, Inseego solutions enable service providers and channel partners to deploy and manage enterprise-grade wireless solutions at scale. Learn more at www.inseego.com.

Media Relations Contact:



pr@inseego.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2c94148-576d-4707-bcfd-cfc3c97cc078