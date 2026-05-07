PARIS, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Jimenez unveils a heritage release tracing Pedro Ximénez from Iberian roots to global vineyards and spirits.

A Family Tradition Reaffirmed Through a New Heritage Release

House of Jimenez has announced a heritage release dedicated to its longstanding tradition in Pedro Ximénez wines, alongside its production of brandy, rum, and whiskey. The release formally recognizes the family’s historical role in cultivating and preserving the Pedro Ximénez grape across generations, positioning the initiative as both a historical account and a continuation of agricultural stewardship.





At the center of this narrative is Prince Jorge Jimenez Neubauer Torres V, whose lineage reflects a continuation of the Jimenez family tradition. The release presents Pedro Ximénez wines, brandy, rum, and whiskey as part of a unified identity described as a Jimenez family tradition, rooted in historical cultivation and evolving through modern production.

The announcement aligns with the broader heritage framework presented by the House of Jimenez, where family history, viticulture, and cultural legacy are interconnected.

From Ancestral Origins to Iberian Cultivation

The heritage release traces its origins to a long standing family account involving a forebear identified as Pedro Jiménez, described as the great grandfather within the family lineage. According to this account, vine cuttings associated with the Pedro Ximénez grape were introduced from the Rhineland Palatinate region of Germany into Spain, where they became established within Iberian vineyards.

While modern research suggests that the precise origin of the Pedro Ximénez grape remains uncertain and may be Mediterranean in nature, the family narrative preserves this introduction as a foundational moment in its agricultural history. This dual perspective acknowledges both the historical legend and contemporary scientific interpretation.

Following its establishment in Spain, the grape became deeply associated with Andalusia, where climate conditions supported its transformation into one of the most distinctive wine varieties in the region.

Expansion from Spain to Global Vineyards

From its Iberian base, Pedro Ximénez cultivation expanded beyond Spain, reflecting broader patterns of agricultural migration and trade. The House of Jimenez heritage release highlights the spread of the grape to Chile and Australia, where environmental conditions allowed for successful adaptation.

These regions, characterized by warm climates and suitable soil compositions, became secondary centers for cultivation. The propagation of Pedro Ximénez across continents reflects a continuity of practice that links historical tradition with modern viticulture.

The family’s vineyard holdings further support this narrative of expansion. The House of Jimenez maintains land across Spain, including less than 2.5 acres in the Canary Islands, 290 acres in Castile La Mancha, 30 acres in Catalunya, and 1,580 acres in Extremadura. These locations contribute to the diversity of production and reinforce the family’s ongoing presence in Spanish viticulture.





Cultivation Practices and Environmental Conditions

The success of Pedro Ximénez cultivation is closely tied to environmental conditions, particularly those found in Andalusia. The grape thrives in calcareous, well aerated soils and benefits from high levels of sunlight. These factors contribute to its high sugar content, which is essential for both winemaking and distillation.

Traditional cultivation methods remain central to the process. The grape’s sensitivity to humidity and disease requires careful management, while its early ripening cycle necessitates precise timing during harvest. These factors underscore the importance of generational knowledge in maintaining consistent quality.

The House of Jimenez heritage release emphasizes this continuity of expertise, presenting cultivation as a learned practice passed through generations of the family.

Winemaking, Aging, and Distillation

Pedro Ximénez wines are distinguished by their production methods, particularly the use of sun drying, known as asoleo. Grapes are laid out under the sun to dehydrate, concentrating their sugars before pressing. The resulting must undergoes partial fermentation and is often aged using the solera system, which blends wines of different ages to create complexity.

The grape’s versatility allows for a range of wine styles, including sweet Pedro Ximénez wines as well as dry expressions such as fino, amontillado, and oloroso. Its natural sugar levels enable the production of wines with elevated alcohol content without additional fortification in some cases.

Building on this foundation, the House of Jimenez also produces brandy, rum, and whiskey. These spirits reflect an extension of traditional knowledge into distillation, integrating aging techniques and flavor development rooted in the same agricultural base.

A Lineage Interwoven with Cultural and Historical Exchange

The House of Jimenez heritage narrative is closely tied to broader historical developments across the Iberian Peninsula. The family traces its origins to medieval dynasties that influenced political and cultural landscapes in Spain and neighboring regions.

During periods of interaction between Christian and Muslim rulers, agricultural knowledge, including vineyard management techniques, evolved through cultural exchange. These developments contributed to the refinement of viticulture in southern Spain, where Pedro Ximénez would later flourish.

The heritage release incorporates these historical elements to frame the family’s role within a larger continuum of European and Mediterranean history, emphasizing continuity rather than isolated events.

A Contemporary Interpretation of Legacy

While rooted in tradition, the heritage release also reflects contemporary approaches to winemaking and market engagement. Recent developments in Pedro Ximénez production include fresher wine styles and experimental techniques that expand the grape’s range beyond traditional sweet wines.

Market trends indicate that Pedro Ximénez remains most widely consumed in Spain, although interest in international markets continues to grow. Premium expressions and aged wines are particularly sought after by global consumers, reflecting a shift toward higher quality offerings.

The inclusion of brandy, rum, and whiskey within the House of Jimenez portfolio represents a diversification strategy that maintains alignment with the family’s agricultural origins.

Continuity Across Generations

The announcement underscores the importance of preserving knowledge related to Pedro Ximénez cultivation and production. The grape’s delicate nature requires careful handling, making experience and expertise essential for long term sustainability.

By presenting a narrative that connects the introduction of the grape, its cultivation in Spain, and its expansion to global vineyards, the House of Jimenez heritage release highlights the role of family tradition in shaping agricultural practice.

This approach reflects a broader commitment to continuity, where historical legacy informs present day production and future development within the wine and spirits industry.

About House of Jimenez

House of Jimenez is a heritage focused organization rooted in European history and viticulture. It is dedicated to the cultivation of Pedro Ximénez grapes and the production of wines, brandy, rum, and whiskey, presenting these products as part of a longstanding family tradition. The organization integrates historical narrative, agricultural expertise, and cultural legacy through its official platform and social presence on Facebook and Instagram .

Contact Info

Name: Prince Jorge Jimenez Neubauer Torres V

Email: Send Email

Organization: House of Jimenez

Website: https://houseofjimenez.com

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