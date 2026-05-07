sensiBel’s Optical MEMS Microphone Boosts Audio Quality of mh acoustics’ Newest Ambisonics Microphone





OSLO, Norway, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sensiBel, the leader in optical MEMS sensing, today announced that mh acoustics has integrated sensiBel’s studio-quality optical microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphone — the SBM100B — in its next-generation multi-microphone array: the em64d Eigenmike®.

“We’ve steadily enhanced the performance of the Eigenmike, our higher-order ambisonics spatial audio microphone array, since introducing it fifteen years ago,” said Gary Elko, president, mh acoustics. “But it wasn’t until sensiBel’s SBM100B that we felt confident in replacing the electret condenser microphones we’d been using for years.

“When we look at the Eigenmike at a system’s level, the SBM100B delivers 8dB higher SNR and a 16dB higher AOP than our previous ECM solution, so it optimizes recording quality in very quiet and loud soundscapes,” added Elko. “It also brings the many manufacturing advantages of MEMS, including surface mount technology, reflow compatibility, required tight matching between microphone elements, and stability over time. Hence, our production is faster, lead times are shorter, and our overall manufacturing process is much less complex.”

mh acoustics is a globally recognized pioneer in commercial higher-order ambisonics microphones, making their integration of the SBM100B in the em64d Eigenmike of great market relevance.

“sensiBel announced our digital optical MEMS microphone in June 2025,” said Tom Hazlett, vice president of sales and marketing, sensiBel. “The fact that mh acoustics is already shipping our SBM100B MEMS microphone in one of the most sophisticated acoustic platforms on the planet validates our product’s technology differentiation and manufacturing readiness.”

About the Eigenmike em64d

The em64d Eigenmike is a spatial microphone array that records the sound field surrounding the microphone rather than just the sound at a point in space. This enables the sound engineer to explore and edit the soundfield recording, adding many more degrees of freedom compared to traditional sound recording.

The em64d Eigenmike features 64 SBM100B MEMS microphones placed uniformly on the em64d’s surface for enhanced beamforming and spatial accuracy. For more information, visit: https://eigenmike.com/

About the SBM100B

As the first digital optical MEMS microphone, the SBM100B achieves an industry-leading 80dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), a 146dB acoustic overload point (AOP), and 132dB dynamic range. These performance levels far eclipse those of the traditional capacitive MEMS microphones first commercialized in the early 2000’s. Remarkably, they match the acoustic performance of professional-style handheld microphones that are 50-100X larger by volume. For more information, visit: https://www.sensibel.com/technology.

About mh acoustics

mh acoustics has decades of experience in the fields of acoustics, acoustic signal processing, real-time systems implementation, and speech communication product development. The company has developed and licensed a range of products based on its intellectual property to major commercial electronics companies.

For more information, visit: https://mhacoustics.com/, email: contact@mhacoustics.com or call: + 908.277.3131

About sensiBel

sensiBel is an award-winning Norwegian deep-tech company commercializing its optical MEMS microphone technology to achieve studio-quality acoustic performance in a compact MEMS form factor. With a strong R&D foundation and a growing network of industrial partners, sensiBel is poised to transform the audio experience across industries.



For more information, visit: https://sensibel.com, email: sales@sensibel.com, and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sensibel/

Media Contacts

sensiBel: Anna Stray Rongve, Marketing Manager

Emai: anna.stray.rongve@sensibel.com

PR contact: Maria Vetrano

Email: maria.vetrano@vetrano.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/652f1a93-13fe-422b-ab49-bbbe94fe7c19

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2393d0de-2336-48c8-b95c-e46c8faa9108