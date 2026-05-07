ENvue Medical Secures Three-Year Purchasing Agreement Renewal with the Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) for One of the Largest Health Systems in the U.S. Operating Over 90 Hospitals

TYLER, Texas, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical, Inc . (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on real-time guided bedside feeding tube placement, today announced a three-year purchasing agreement renewal with the Group Purchasing Organization (“GPO”) for one of the largest non-profit health systems in the United States, operating over 90 hospitals across 17 states.

The renewal ensures that hospitals and care sites within the network can access the ENvue™ Navigation Platform through established contracting pathways, without the need for individual procurement processes at the facility level.



Contracted access within a health system of this scale represents a significant commercial infrastructure advantage. Rather than navigating facility-by-facility value analysis committee approvals - a process that can take months - any participating hospital within the network can move directly to adoption. The three-year term locks that position through 2028, providing ENvue with a long-duration contracting foundation across a large and geographically distributed hospital network.



"This renewal is an important commercial milestone for ENvue. We believe that having established access within a network of more than 90 hospitals in the U.S. means our technology is one clinical decision away from adoption at any participating facility. It reflects confidence in our platform, removes a critical friction point for customers, and gives us a durable foundation from which to drive broader utilization across the network," stated Doron Besser, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical.



ENvue Medical remains focused on converting contracted access into active adoption, expanding its installed base within large health system networks, and building long-term recurring commercial relationships with leading healthcare institutions across the United States.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, the success of ENvue’s programs, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

envue@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Michaela Fawcett, Senior Account Director

PH: (978) 995-4683

envue@kcsa.com