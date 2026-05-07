Bright Power Launches AI-Powered Energy Compliance and Carbon Forecasting Platform for Commercial Real Estate

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Power is announcing the launch of Bright Power AI , an intelligent carbon forecasting and investment planning platform featuring two new software products: Predict and Navigate. Designed for multifamily real estate owners and investors, Bright Power AI delivers the tools to forecast carbon compliance, monitor energy benchmarking, and identify plans to meet carbon goals. As more U.S. cities implement building performance standards that cap carbon emissions, property owners are facing tightening compliance deadlines and escalating fines. Bright Power AI turns fragmented building data into actionable intelligence – helping owners identify decarbonization strategies for their properties that reduce risk and strengthen return on investment.

Predict: AI Carbon Forecasting

Bright Power Predict is AI-powered carbon forecasting and energy planning software that provides visibility into energy use, emissions forecasts, and financial performance across a building's lifecycle. Owners can model and compare scenarios to reduce emissions, lower operating costs, and maintain compliance with local regulations.

The software projects carbon caps and evaluates retrofit pathways over time, helping owners visualize and prioritize investments that align compliance requirements with financial outcomes through their tailored emissions reduction plan.

Bright Power Predict enables:

• Clear emissions baselines at the property and portfolio level

• Visibility into compliance thresholds, including projected fines

• Scenario modeling to compare retrofit costs, savings, and timelines

• Long-term forecasts to plan for future regulatory requirements

• Financial analysis of investments, savings, and net cash impact

• Portfolio-level dashboards for tracking performance and risk

New York City Properties

For clients with properties in New York City, where emissions limits are among the strictest in the country, Predict incorporates Local Law 97 thresholds, fine projections, and compliance timelines directly into its modeling. The platform enables owners to understand their current position, evaluate pathways to compliance, and plan for stricter 2030 requirements. Bright Power's deep experience in New York's energy and retrofit landscape strengthens the platform's recommendations with real-world implementation data.

Navigate: Energy Benchmarking Compliance

Bright Power Navigate is an application for monitoring and confirming energy benchmarking submissions, giving owners confidence their properties remain on track with regulatory reporting requirements. Navigate streamlines the benchmarking process, reducing administrative burden and ensuring submissions are accurate and timely.

"Most buildings were not designed with today's regulatory requirements in mind. With Local Law 97 and similar standards expanding across the country, owners are under pressure to determine what to do and how to pay for it," said Andrea Mancino, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Power. "With Bright Power AI, we remove the guesswork from emissions reduction planning while enabling easier energy benchmarking. By combining AI-driven insights with more than 20 years of real-world building performance data, we help owners identify clear, actionable paths to achieve compliance while optimizing financial returns."

Learn more here .

About Bright Power

Bright Power helps real estate owners, investors, and operators reduce energy and water costs, while improving occupant comfort and advancing sustainability goals. With more than 20 years of experience in building decarbonization, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and energy analysis, Bright Power provides strategic solutions to real estate portfolios across the nation, reaching nearly 2 million units and covering more than 2 billion square feet.



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