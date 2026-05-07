HiJoJo Partners Appoints Brett Mock as Ceo of HiJoJo Management Company Inc. to Lead U.S. Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiJoJo Partners Inc. today announced the launch of its U.S. operations and the appointment of Brett Mock as CEO of HiJoJo Management Company Inc., its U.S.-based affiliate. This marks a key step in the firm’s strategy to build a global platform for private market investments, positioning itself as a global access point for investors seeking exposure to private markets. The company is backed by leading Japanese financial institutions, including Mizuho Securities, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Innovation Partners, SBI Group, and Credit Saison.

Founded in 2017, HiJoJo Partners is a Japan-based asset management firm focused on enabling individual and institutional investors to access mid- to late-stage private companies, including through secondary transactions and structured investment vehicles. The firm has developed a platform that bridges investors and high-growth private companies across geographies, with cumulative sales exceeding JPY 50 billion.

The expansion into the United States strengthens HiJoJo’s ability to originate proprietary investment opportunities, deepen relationships with venture-backed growth companies, and scale its cross-border investment platform connecting Japan and global markets.

Mr. Mock brings over 30 years of experience in capital markets, venture capital, and private investments. He has built and scaled multiple investment platforms and has deep relationships across the U.S. financial and venture ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brett to the team,” said Spyridon Mentzas, Founder and Co-CEO of HiJoJo Partners. “His experience will be instrumental as we expand our U.S. platform, enhance our ability to source high-quality private investments, and continue our mission to broaden access to private markets globally.”

In his role as CEO, Mr. Mock will lead HiJoJo’s U.S. operations, focusing on investment sourcing and execution, strategic partnerships, and expanding the firm’s presence within the U.S. venture and growth equity ecosystem.

“HiJoJo has built a unique platform connecting investors with high-quality private companies,” said Brett Mock. “I am excited to lead the company’s U.S. expansion and help scale its ability to provide broader access to private investment opportunities.”

About HiJoJo Partners

HiJoJo Partners Inc. is an independent Japanese asset management firm providing access to mid- to late-stage private market investments through online and institutional channels. The firm specializes in sourcing and structuring investments in private companies, including secondary opportunities, enabling broader participation in private markets.

HiJoJo’s mission is to democratize access to private investments by enabling investors to participate in high-growth companies globally.

Learn more at: https://www.hijojo-partners.com/en

CONTACT INFORMATION:

HiJoJo Partners Inc.

U.S. Media Contact:

ir@us.hijojo.com

Japan / Corporate:

ir@hijojo.com