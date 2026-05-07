AirX Deploys Challenger 604 to Disrupt the Super-Mid Segment

LONDON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirX, Europe’s second-largest private jet charter operator, has introduced its first Bombardier Challenger 604, 9H-ATGT, as part of a broader strategy to scale its fleet and strengthen its position across multiple cabin segments.

Rather than adding capacity in the traditional sense, the Challenger 604 is being deployed to introduce long-range capability into the super-mid market, enabling AirX to apply more efficient unit economics across adjacent categories.

The aircraft marks the first step in what founder John Matthews describes as the company’s “dash to 50” aircraft, supporting continued fleet expansion and operational scale.

Recently refurbished and repainted in April 2026, 9H-ATGT enters service in factory-fresh condition, featuring a wide stand-up cabin ideally suited to 8–10 passengers, an upgraded Airshow system and dual 18-inch monitors.

“The Challenger 604 allows us to extend range into a smaller cabin category while maintaining discipline around how the asset is operated,” said Matthews. “Each aircraft has a defined role, and that role is economic. This is about applying pricing pressure across multiple segments, not operating within just one.”

The introduction of the aircraft is supported by the successful completion of a €115 million secured bond raise, strengthening AirX’s capital position as it continues to scale.

“At a unit level, the focus is simple. Minimise expenditure, maximise EBITDA per aircraft, and convert that into real cash,” Matthews added.

AirX operates a diversified fleet spanning large VIP airliners through to smaller cabin aircraft, enabling it to serve a wide range of charter requirements while maintaining a consistent operating model.

The company continues to prioritise a broker-first approach, working closely with its global partner network and focusing on transparent, transaction-driven charter operations.

About AirX

AirX is a European private jet charter operator founded in 2011, operating a fleet of 20 aircraft across heavy jets and VIP airliners. The company employs over 450 professionals and serves global charter requirements through a broker-first, multi-segment operating model.

For more information, please contact:

Jack Roberts

Head of Marketing – AirX

Jack.Roberts@airx.aero

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09f44308-a89c-4801-a653-11a82d52055b