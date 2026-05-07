Tria Federal Unveils Integrated Solutions Platform and New Website

ARLINGTON, Va., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal has unveiled a new integrated solutions platform and launched a new website to share how the company helps federal health agencies deliver mission-critical programs at national scale.

The new TriaFed.com captures Tria’s expanding role as a federal health solutions partner who builds, modernizes, and operates platforms and systems serving millions of American beneficiaries.

“Federal health agencies today face tight budgets, a streamlined workforce, and constant scrutiny around performance and accountability,” said Tria CEO Tim Borchert. “At the same time, demand for services is growing in both scale and complexity. The challenge is not simply how to innovate, but how to deliver better outcomes in an environment where tradeoffs are unavoidable.”

For two decades, agencies have trusted Tria to deliver inside some of the most complex and high-stakes environments in government. Agencies depend on Tria to keep America’s health programs reliable, accountable, and secure, returning billions of federal health dollars each year.

Tria operates at the center of the healthcare trilemma, helping agencies navigate the tradeoffs between minimizing cost, improving quality, and expanding access to care.

With deep domain expertise and customer intimacy earned through long-standing partnerships across the federal government, Tria understands how policy, operations, technology, and data enable federal health systems to function at national scale.

While agencies must operate within constraints imposed by the healthcare trilemma, it is possible to manage the tradeoffs in a way that drives improved mission performance.

Tria delivers measurable mission performance through resilient systems, disciplined execution, and an AI-enabled workforce embedded inside demanding federal environments.

The new website brings this narrative to life through a focused, solutions-oriented structure. It highlights Tria’s expertise across three core mission areas that mirror the healthcare trilemma:

Cost: Protecting and optimizing federal health dollars through Revenue Integrity & Cost Stewardship

Quality: Connecting data and systems to improve outcomes through Integrated Care Quality & Interoperability

Access: Enabling reliable, large-scale access to care and services through Program Access & Eligibility Assurance





These areas of expertise align directly to the operational priorities of federal health leaders at agencies including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Defense Health Agency.

The update follows a comprehensive strategic positioning effort informed by internal analysis, customer engagement, and market research.

“Our goal was to align both our corporate strategy and marketing communications with how federal health actually works,” said Diana Ceban, Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Market Expansion. “That means clearly showing how we operate inside live systems—where performance, accountability, and continuity matter most. The bottom line is that Tria makes federal health systems work—at scale, on time, and under pressure.”

The website launch marks the beginning of a broader campaign to engage federal health leaders around the structural challenges shaping the market and the approaches required to navigate them effectively.

Extending Technical Capabilities to Public Safety and National Security

The updated website also reflects Tria’s continued investment in digitally enabled delivery, including AI, automation, and advanced data analytics within operational environments.

Tria has repositioned its core technical capabilities in three areas that form the backbone of Tria’s delivery model, supporting agencies as they modernize systems without disrupting ongoing mission performance:

Mission software and digital platforms: Tria designs, modernizes, and operates secure enterprise platforms that underpin federal delivery.

Operational optimization: Tria aligns policy, process, and systems to enhance operational performance.

Data, analytics, and applied AI: Tria designs interoperable data architectures, implements predictive modeling, and integrates applied analytics to enhance decision-making.





Tria delivers measurable mission performance through resilient systems, disciplined execution, and an AI-enabled workforce embedded inside demanding federal environments.

Tria’s technical capabilities and healthcare-adjacent expertise are also deployed in support of select public safety and national security missions within agencies including the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of War, where operational reliability, secure systems, and accountable data are equally critical.

The company’s experience operating live platforms translates directly to public safety missions spanning national security, intelligence and justice, where mission readiness is critical to protecting the homeland and keeping America safe.

About Tria Federal

Tria Federal builds, modernizes, and operates mission-critical federal health platforms and programs. For two decades, federal agencies have relied on Tria to keep America’s health systems reliable, accountable, and secure. As a health solutions company, we make federal health systems work—at scale, on time, and under pressure. We exist at the center of the healthcare trilemma, minimizing cost, improving quality, and expanding access to care in environments where failure is not an option. Learn more at https://triafed.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fccbdab-446b-4858-9eeb-cc7b137efcc5