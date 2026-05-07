Premier Air Charter Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders: Delivering Growth with Discipline and Operational Excellence

Fleet expansion, operational efficiency, and in-house maintenance strategy support scalable growth.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) (“Premier” or the “Company”), an emerging growth company in the private aviation sector, today shared the following letter from the Company’s Chairman, Vincent Monteparte, to provide shareholders with perspective on the Company’s position, progress, and the opportunities ahead.

Dear Shareholders,

The private aviation sector continues to evolve, driven by shifting customer expectations, constrained aircraft supply, and an increasing premium on reliability, safety, and service quality. Within this environment, Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. remains firmly focused on disciplined execution, operational excellence, and delivering a differentiated, high-touch customer experience. Aviation has always been a business defined by precision, trust, and execution. In today’s environment, those fundamentals matter more than ever.

We are pleased to report a year of strong performance, underpinned by sustained demand for private jet charter services, high levels of client retention, and continued strength in premium flight segments. We believe our results reflect not only supportive industry dynamics, but also the scalability of our platform and the consistency of our strategic execution.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Premier delivered revenue growth of approximately 53.5%, while seeking to maintain a disciplined approach to cost management and margin integrity. Demand remained resilient across core routes and among repeat clientele, driving higher fleet utilization and reinforcing forward booking visibility.

Growth was led by our core charter operations, with charter revenue increasing by $11.8 million year-over-year. This performance was driven by a combination of increased flight hours, improved asset utilization, targeted commercial initiatives across broker and retail channels, and a continued mix shift toward higher-yield charter segments.

Importantly, our focus remains on optimizing profitability and revenue quality rather than pursuing undisciplined volume growth, an approach we believe positions Premier to generate durable, long-term value.

The private jet charter market remains structurally attractive. While demand has normalized from post-pandemic highs, it continues to exceed historical levels, supported by a sustained shift toward private travel.

Key industry dynamics include constrained supply of new aircraft, rising customer expectations for reliability and immediacy, and an increasing preference for flexible, asset-light charter solutions over fractional ownership models.

Within this context, operators capable of consistently delivering safety, reliability, and premium service are gaining share. Premier’s in-house maintenance capabilities, operational control, and strong service reputation position us well to capitalize on these trends. Notably, the Company was recognized among the top 100 charter operators in the United States and ranked in the top 10 for Citation X flight hours.

Our strategy remains centered on building a scalable, high-quality charter platform with a clear focus on premium service and disciplined growth. Over the past year, we advanced several key priorities:

Fleet Optimization: Continued refinement of our fleet mix to align with demand and maximize utilization. It is our goal to continue to seek to add mid-to-heavy aircraft in 2026, with the goal of further enhancing revenue-generating capacity.

Continued refinement of our fleet mix to align with demand and maximize utilization. It is our goal to continue to seek to add mid-to-heavy aircraft in 2026, with the goal of further enhancing revenue-generating capacity. Operational Excellence: Ongoing investments in scheduling, maintenance coordination, and crew management have improved efficiency and on-time performance.

Ongoing investments in scheduling, maintenance coordination, and crew management have improved efficiency and on-time performance. In-house Maintenance Capabilities: In 2026, we intend to expand our maintenance capabilities to third-party operators, creating an incremental, high-margin revenue stream. We will continue to deliver the reliability and responsiveness that customers increasingly demand.

In 2026, we intend to expand our maintenance capabilities to third-party operators, creating an incremental, high-margin revenue stream. We will continue to deliver the reliability and responsiveness that customers increasingly demand. Customer Engagement: Enhancements to our service model have strengthened client loyalty and increased repeat usage. Strategic partnerships with leading brokers and operators continue to expand our reach within the premium segment.

Enhancements to our service model have strengthened client loyalty and increased repeat usage. Strategic partnerships with leading brokers and operators continue to expand our reach within the premium segment. Disciplined Growth: Expansion efforts remain targeted toward high-margin routes and strategic opportunities. The planned addition of a “10 or more” designation to our FAA certificate in 2026 is expected to further support scalable growth.



We continue to deploy capital with a disciplined, return-oriented framework. Our priorities include investing in high-return fleet and operational capabilities, maintaining balance sheet flexibility, and selectively pursuing strategic growth opportunities.

In 2025, Premier increased its operational asset base by 273% and expanded shareholder equity by 354%, reflecting both growth and prudent financial management. We remain conservative with respect to leverage and focused on preserving liquidity to navigate cyclical conditions and capitalize on attractive market opportunities.

We remain constructive on the outlook for private aviation. While demand is expected to continue normalizing, the structural shift toward private travel remains intact; though the company may not reach all of its operational or financial goals.

Looking ahead, our focus is on further enhancing operational efficiency, deepening relationships with high-value repeat customers, leveraging data and AI-driven tools to optimize pricing and scheduling, and positioning the business for scalable growth, subject to market conditions, regulatory approvals, and available capital.

We believe Premier is well positioned to deliver consistent, high-quality earnings and create long-term shareholder value across market cycles. Premier is being built to endure, to perform across cycles, to deliver consistently for customers, and to create long-term value for shareholders.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our pilots, crew members, and operational teams for their continued commitment to safety and service excellence. We also extend our appreciation to our investors for their ongoing support and confidence in Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc.

We remain focused on disciplined execution and long-term value creation, and we are confident in our ability to build on the momentum established this year.

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and with the goal of becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions, fuel prices, regulatory changes, the availability of aircraft financing, and the Company’s ability to integrate and operate the newly acquired aircraft, and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent reports.

Media Contact:

Ross Gourdie, President

Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

office@premieraircharter.com

Investor Relations:

Stuart Smith

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430