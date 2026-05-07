Innventure to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results on May 14, 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”), an industrial growth conglomerate, today announced it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Management will host a conference call on the day of the release at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.innventure.com/ or via this link.

A replay of the event webcast will be made available on Innventure’s Investor Relations website following the call.

About Innventure

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV), an industrial growth conglomerate, focuses on building companies with billion-dollar valuations by commercializing breakthrough technology solutions. By systematically creating and operating industrial enterprises from the ground up, Innventure participates in early-stage economics and provides industrial operating expertise designed for global scale. Innventure’s approach seeks to uniquely bridge the “Valley of Death” between corporate innovation and commercialization through its distinctive combination of value-driven multinational partnerships, operational experience, and scaling expertise.

Investor Relations Contact: Kyle Nagarkar, Solebury Strategic Communications

investorrelations@innventure.com

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications

press@innventure.com