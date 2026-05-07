Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Strengthening Position in Evolving AI-Driven Robotics Landscape

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire ("AINW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “Service Robotics Rise Transforms How Businesses Operate,” please visit: https://ibn.fm/znCAS

Demand for service robotics is accelerating worldwide as organizations increasingly adopt automation to manage workforce shortages, rising operating expenses and efficiency challenges. According to the International Federation of Robotics, adoption continues to broaden across industries, with hundreds of thousands of systems deployed annually and continued growth anticipated in sectors such as healthcare, logistics and hospitality.

Market projections further support this outlook, estimating expansion from approximately $31 billion in 2026 to more than $131 billion by 2034, reflecting sustained double-digit growth fueled by advances in AI and automation. Nightfood Holdings Inc., dba TechForce Robotics, is aligning itself within this evolving landscape by prioritizing real-world deployment, scalable systems and strategic collaborations that support global expansion in AI-driven robotics.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood Holdings is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The company’s innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard, delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.



With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/NGTF

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings.

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AINewsWire (AINW) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

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