GoldHaven Upsizes Flow-Through Financing to up to $1.2 Million on Strong Demand to Expand 2026 Drill Program at Magno

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced flow-through non-brokered financing to gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000 (the “Offering”).

The additional capital further strengthens the Company’s fully funded 2026 exploration program at its flagship Magno Project in the Cassiar District of British Columbia and is expected to support an expanded drill campaign targeting a large-scale, multi-phase mineral system with significant silver and critical metals exposure.

HIGHLIGHTS

Financing Upsized on Demand: Increased to up to $1.2 million, reflecting strong investor demand

Increased to up to $1.2 million, reflecting strong investor demand Drilling Expansion Underway: Program expected to grow beyond the initial drilling ~5,000 metres, with flexibility to expand based on results

Program expected to grow beyond the initial drilling ~5,000 metres, with flexibility to expand based on results Multiple High-Priority Targets: Drilling to focus on the Magno, Kuhn, and D Zones — areas with strong grades and clear geological vectors

Drilling to focus on the Magno, Kuhn, and D Zones — areas with strong grades and clear geological vectors High-Grade Surface Results: Up to 2,370 g/t silver, >20% lead, 19.25% zinc, and up to 6,550 ppm tungsten

Up to 2,370 g/t silver, >20% lead, 19.25% zinc, and up to 6,550 ppm tungsten District-Scale Opportunity: 37,000+ hectare land package covering a large, underexplored intrusive-driven system

37,000+ hectare land package covering a large, underexplored intrusive-driven system Critical Metals Exposure: Direct leverage to silver and key critical minerals including tungsten and indium

Direct leverage to silver and key critical minerals including tungsten and indium 2026 Catalyst-Rich Program: Airborne geophysics + expanded drilling designed to unlock system scale and define higher-grade zones



“The level of investor interest reflects growing recognition of the opportunity at Magno,” said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. “With drilling set to expand beyond our initial program, we are entering a catalyst-rich phase where we can begin to test the scale of this system across multiple high-priority targets. We believe Magno has the characteristics of a large, multi-phase mineral system, and this program is a key step in advancing that potential.”

“In addition, with the recently announced LIFE offering, we see a clear path to further expanding our drill program as the year progresses.”

The proposed Offering, together with the flow-through financing completed earlier in 2026, will bring total flow-through proceeds raised by the Company this year to approximately $3.2 million. These funds are expected to support the Company’s initial drill program at Magno, with potential for further expansion through the Company’s recently announced LIFE offering.

The flow-through shares will qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and are expected to qualify as “critical mineral flow-through shares.” No warrants will be issued in connection with the Offering.

The gross proceeds will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses that qualify as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures, which the Company intends to renounce to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026.

The Company may pay finder’s fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies. Completion of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk P.Geo. who is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release” are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, , the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information: