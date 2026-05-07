InStride Health Sustains Outstanding Clinical Results in Third Annual Outcomes Report; Announces State Expansion Across East Coast

BOSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride Health, the leader in pediatric mental health for young people with complex anxiety, OCD, and related disorders, today announced findings from its 2026 Annual Clinical Outcomes Report, highlighting significant clinical improvement across a large, real-world patient population as the organization scaled care to more youth and families.

The retrospective analysis examined de-identified data from 3,604 episodes of care between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2025. Results showed that patients experienced substantial and clinically meaningful reductions in anxiety and depression symptoms, alongside high levels of satisfaction and sustained outcomes following treatment.

The Third Annual Outcomes Report, which comes as the company prepares to introduce service in five new markets by early May, found the program continues to demonstrate significant results among graduates and their families:

97% of program patients demonstrated clinical improvement by the end of treatment 1

91% of patients reported improvement in anxiety symptoms 2 Patients experienced a 53% average reduction in anxiety (GAD-7) scores with clinically significant change observed as early as 2 months 2

93% of patients reported improvement in depression symptoms 3 Patients experienced a 54% average reduction in depression (PHQ-9) scores, with large effect sizes, indicating strong clinical impact 3

86% of caregivers reported reduced anxiety-related interference in their child’s schoolwork or attendance, alongside more than 80% reporting reduced caregiver strain at graduation 4 Over 90% of caregivers reported a reduction in missing work and neglecting duties from intake to graduation 4

Fewer than 1% of patients were hospitalized in the 12 months following discharge, which is especially notable given the moderate and severe complexity of patients that InStride serves 5

96% of patients would recommend InStride’s services if a friend were in need of similar help6



“What matters most isn’t just reducing symptoms - it’s restoring lives,” said Kathryn Boger, PhD, ABPP, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder of InStride Health. “We’re seeing patients return to school, re-engage with peers, and regain confidence, outcomes that are particularly meaningful given the clinical complexity of the population we serve.”

InStride has effectively maintained its outstanding clinical results while also undertaking significant growth in 2025, ensuring as many families as possible can access the company’s proven care model. In 2025, patient enrollment nearly doubled, while the care team grew by 90%, all maintaining consistent clinical outcomes, satisfaction levels, and very low hospitalization rates. Variability is reduced through AI-enabled decision support that helps identify which patients are best suited for care, ensuring alignment with evidence-based diagnosis and treatment protocols.

As part of its continued growth, InStride Health will be operating in five new markets by early May 2026—Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina—further increasing access to specialty pediatric mental health care.

“Delivering high rates of clinical improvement alongside very low hospitalization rates is exactly what health plans look for in pediatric mental health care, especially when paired with meaningful impact on families’ daily lives,” said Rachel Goldberg, VP, Client & Provider Success, NovaOne. “As demand continues to grow, solutions that can consistently produce these outcomes at scale while improving access to timely, evidence-based care are critical. InStride Health’s model is helping address that need for our health plans’ members.”

InStride’s model is designed to improve access to specialized care, with 99% of patients able to use health plan coverage and new patients typically able to meet with a clinician in less than three days.

The complete Third Annual Outcomes Report from InStride Health and additional resources are available at https://www.instride.health/resources/ .

About InStride Health

InStride Health is the leading provider of specialty mental health care for youth with complex anxiety, OCD, and related disorders—one of the fastest-growing and most underserved areas in healthcare. Spun out of the nation’s top-ranked psychiatric hospital, InStride translates decades of clinical research into a scalable, real-world care model that delivers evidence-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and exposure therapy virtually, supported by a dedicated team of psychiatrists, therapists, and exposure coaches. This care model is enhanced by AI tools trained on a proprietary, domain-specific dataset that compounds with every patient, driving increasingly personalized care and improving outcomes over time. The company partners closely with parents, schools, and external providers, coordinating across settings to provide surround sound skills that enable graduation from specialty care.

InStride is in-network with most major commercial insurance plans, and patients typically connect with a clinician within days and begin treatment within weeks. Now operating across 17 states with a repeatable, payer-backed model, InStride is scaling nationwide to help young people reclaim their lives from anxiety and OCD. Learn more at www.instride.health.

1 InStride Health’s Third Annual Outcomes Report retrospectively analyzed previously collected and de-identified data from N=3,604 InStride standard Episodes of Care with start dates January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2025, including 1,487 program graduates. Clinical improvement assessed by clinicians using the Clinical Global Impression (CGI) Improvement scale at graduation.

2 Assessed among patients age >=13 with baseline GAD-7 score >=10 and complete data at graduation; average reduction was clinically meaningful (>=4 points) at 2 months among assessed graduates. Effect size assessed by Cohen’s d.

3 Assessed among patients age >=13 with baseline PHQ-9 score >=10 and complete data at graduation. Effect size assessed by Cohen’s d.

4 School interference assessed using the Overall Anxiety Severity and Impairment Scale – Youth Caregiver Report (OASIS-Y-CG) and caregiver strain assessed using the Caregiver Strain Questionnaire (CGSQ-SF7) among caregivers with complete data; reduced missing work / neglecting duties measured among caregivers who reported missing quite a bit or very much work at baseline.

5 Assessed among caregiver telephone follow-up respondents at 1-year following graduation.

6 Satisfaction measured by Satisfaction with Services Scale assessed among patients age >=13 with complete data at graduation (response rate 31%). Connectedness questions were assessed by the InStride Twice Monthly Questionnaire among patients age >=13 with complete data at graduation (response rate 41%).