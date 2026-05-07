CDT Notes Sarborg Filing of Substance of Matter Patent in Cystic Fibrosis Market

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”), today notes the announcement from Sarborg Limited regarding the filing of a new Substance of Matter (SOM) patent covering two established compounds within the cystic fibrosis market.

Sarborg announced that the patent was developed using its proprietary Signature Agent and Multi-Agent platform, supported by its Sarborg 1,600 Disease Database and Sarborg 1,700 Rare Disease Database. According to Sarborg, this approach enables rapid identification of new therapeutic opportunities, including additional indications and combination strategies, with patent filing achieved in less than three weeks.

CDT believes this development represents a strong validation of Sarborg’s platform capabilities and its ability to systematically generate high-value intellectual property within compressed timeframes. As a 20% shareholder in Sarborg, CDT views this as a significant step in demonstrating the commercial potential of agentic, data-driven pharmaceutical development.

CDT is working with Sarborg to evaluate its existing asset portfolio in the context of these capabilities, including the identification of potential combination therapies involving CDT’s assets and the compounds covered by Sarborg’s recently filed patent. The Company intends to leverage this approach to expand its intellectual property position and unlock additional commercial opportunities.

A copy of Sarborg's full announcement is available at: Sarborg Leverages Signature AI Agents to File Substance of Matter Patent in Cystic Fibrosis Market & www.sarborg.com/news.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company’s common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.