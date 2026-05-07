Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ATHENS, Greece, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (the “Company”, “CCEC”, “we” or “us”) (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Key Highlights

Completed an offering of €250.0 million in unsecured bonds with a seven-year maturity listed on the Athens Exchange (“ATHEX”)

Agreed to divest 49% stake in the LNG/C Amore Mio I, formed a Joint Venture company with an affiliate of the BGN Group and secured a 10-year time charter

Took delivery of our second LCO 2 /multi-gas carrier, the Amadeus

/multi-gas carrier, the Amadeus Brought forward the delivery of three LNG/Cs under construction

Announced a dividend of $0.15 per share for the first quarter of 2026

Board approved $20.0 million share buyback program





Key Financial Highlights (continuing operations)

Three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Decrease) / Increase Revenues $98.0 million $102.0 million (3.9%) Expenses $54.3 million $43.2 million 25.7% Interest expense and finance cost $23.0 million $27.8 million (17.3%) Net Income $18.3 million $32.7 million (44.0%) Average number of vessels1 14.0 13.0 7.7%

_____________________

1 Average number of vessels is measured by aggregating the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during the period and dividing such aggregate number by the number of calendar days in the period.





Management Commentary

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, Chief Executive Officer of CCEC, commented:

“During the first quarter, the Company continued to deliver on our strategy to build a leading gas transportation platform, generating both robust cash flows and further strengthening our financial position through a successful bond offering. Post quarter end, we executed an innovative transaction, which not only highlighted our ability to attract a co-investment with a major energy trading partner, but also enhanced the quality and diversification of our charter portfolio.

“As a result, the average firm contract duration for our LNG/Cs stands at 6.9 years, representing approximately $2.9 billion in contracted revenues – which increases to 9.9 years and $4.3 billion, respectively, should all extension options be exercised by our charterers.

“The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the Iran conflict, have created considerable uncertainty and disrupted across global energy shipping markets. The Company’s long-term contracts and solid market positioning offer significant resilience amid these volatile conditions. At the same time, we remain vigilant of opportunities that might develop from such volatility and with this view, we have advanced the delivery timeline of three of our LNG/C newbuildings.

“Last but not least, during the quarter Mr. Martin Houston was appointed as Chairman of the Company. Mr. Houston’s extensive experience and deep expertise across all aspects of the LNG value chain is expected to reinforce the delivery of our strategic goals.”

Fleet Update

On April 30, 2026, the Company took delivery of its second LCO 2 /multi-gas carrier, the Amadeus (Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd, 22,000 cbm). The acquisition of the Amadeus was financed with $21.6 million of cash on hand and a 5-year term loan of $50.9 million, which is repayable in 20 quarterly installments of $0.6 million, with a balloon payment of $38.1 million payable with the final installment in April 2031. Under the loan, the Company may borrow an additional amount of up to $7.8 million, if the vessel secures longer-term employment.

During the period, we agreed with the shipyard to bring forward the delivery of the following three LNG/Cs currently under construction:

LNG/C Current expected delivery date Previous delivery date Archimidis June 2026 July 2026 Agamemnon June 2026 January 2027 Alcaios I July 2026 September 2026



The acquisition of LNG/C Archimidis is expected to be financed by cash on hand and a new JOLCO facility for an amount of $216.0 million with a duration of eight years.

The acquisition of LNG/C Agamemnon is expected to be financed by cash on hand and a new senior secured bridge loan facility of $216.0 million. The bridge facility is expected to be refinanced upon the drawdown in July 2026 of a JOLCO facility for an amount of $216.0 million with a duration of eight years.

Both facilities remain subject to final long form documentation.

Divestment of 49% Stake in the LNG/C Amore Mio I, Formation of a Joint Venture Company With an Affiliate of the BGN Group and Secured a 10-Year Time Charter

On April 15, 2026, the Company announced that it has agreed to sell in the first quarter of 2027 the LNG/C Amore Mio I (2023-built 174,000 cbm) to a subsidiary of a joint venture company (the “Joint Venture”) owned 51% by CCEC and 49% by a company affiliated with global energy trader BGN.

The Joint Venture has secured a 10-year time charter (with two three-year extension options) of the vessel to BGN INT DMCC commencing simultaneously with the acquisition of the vessel and expected, if all options are exercised, to generate aggregate revenues of up to approximately $485.6 million and extending up to 2043.

The Joint Venture will be effected through BM Capital HoldCo LLC, a newly formed Marshall Islands limited liability company, in which CCEC holds a 51% interest and BMarine Shipping Investment FZCO holds the remaining 49%. BM Capital LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BM Capital HoldCo LLC, will acquire the vessel for $230.0 million.

The existing financing on the vessel is expected to be refinanced upon acquisition of the vessel in the first quarter of 2027.

Under-Construction Fleet Update

The Company’s under-construction fleet includes nine latest-generation LNG/Cs (referred to below as the “Newbuild LNG/Cs”) plus six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and two handy LCO 2 /multi-gas carriers (referred to below as the “Gas Fleet”). The following table sets out the Company’s schedule of expected capex payments for its under-construction fleet:

Q2 26 Q3 26 Q4 26 Q1 27 Q2 27 Q3 27 Q4 27 Q1 28 Q2 28 Q3 28 Q4 28 Q1 29 Total Newbuild LNG/Cs 541.1 149.7 0.00 456.9 24.7 0.0 74.1 0.0 49.4 186.4 0.0 372.8 1,855.1 Gas Fleet 61.2 115.4 0.00 183.9 0.00 35.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 396.4 Total 602.3 265.1 0.00 640.8 24.7 35.9 74.1 0.0 49.4 186.4 0.0 372.8 2,251.5



Overview of First Quarter 2026 Results

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $18.3 million, compared with net income of $32.7 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Total revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, were $98.0 million, compared to $102.0 million during the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in revenue is attributable to off-hire days incurred by LNG/Cs Adamastos and Aristarchos while passing their five-year special survey and the higher earnings achieved by one of our vessels operating under a short time charter during the first quarter of 2025, partly offset by the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet following the delivery of the LCO 2 /multi-gas carrier Active on January 5, 2026.

Total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, were $54.3 million, compared to $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. Voyage expenses during the first quarter of 2026 amounted to $6.2 million, compared to $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2025. The increase in voyage expenses was mainly attributable to bunker expenses incurred by the LCO 2 /multi-gas carrier Active during the period from its delivery from the yard until it commenced its time charter employment and ballast legs associated with certain of our vessels passing their five-year special survey, as well as war risk insurance premiums paid by certain of our vessels during the first quarter of 2026. Vessel operating expenses during the first quarter of 2026 amounted to $22.1 million, compared to $16.3 million during the first quarter of 2025. The increase in vessel operating expenses was mainly attributed to the costs incurred by the LNG/Cs that underwent their five-year special survey during the period.

Total expenses for the first quarter of 2026 also include vessel depreciation and amortization of $22.7 million, compared to $21.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in depreciation and amortization during the first quarter of 2026 was attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2026 amounted to $3.5 million, compared to $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 on the back of higher transaction costs incurred in 2025.

Total other expenses, net for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, were $25.4 million compared to $26.1 million incurred in the first quarter of 2025. Total other expenses, net include interest expense and finance cost of $23.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $27.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in interest expense and finance cost was mainly attributable to the decrease in the weighted average interest rate charged on our debt compared to the first quarter of last year.

Company Capitalization

As of March 31, 2026, total cash amounted to $546.4 million. Total cash includes restricted cash of $21.0 million, which represents the minimum liquidity requirement under our financing arrangements.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company’s total shareholders’ equity amounted to $1,516.6 million, an increase of $17.2 million compared to $1,499.4 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase during the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, reflects net income (including net income from discontinued operations) of $22.0 million, amortization associated with the equity incentive plan of $1.4 million, $5.7 million of common shares issued under our Dividend Reinvestment Plan net of expenses, partly offset by dividends declared during the period for a total amount of $8.9 million and other comprehensive loss of $3.0 million relating to the net effect of the cross-currency swap agreements we designated as an accounting hedge.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company’s total debt was $2,626.1 million compared to $2,454.3 million as of December 31, 2025 (including discontinued operations).

As of March 31, 2026, the weighted average margin on our floating debt, amounting to $1,818.7 million, was 1.7% over SOFR and the weighted average all-in interest rate on our fixed-rate debt, amounting to $807.5 million, was 4.6%.

Appointment of new Chairman and new role of Vice-Chairman

On March 9, 2026, the Company announced the appointment of director Martin Houston as Chairman of the Company’s board of directors with Keith Forman moving to a new role as Vice-Chairman.

Issuance of €250.0 million unsecured bonds (ATHEX: CCECB1)

On February 25, 2026, CCEC successfully completed an unsecured bond offering of €250.0 million (the “Bonds”). The Bonds were admitted to trading in the fixed income securities category of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) on February 26, 2026.

The Bonds will mature in 2033 and have a coupon of 3.75%, payable semi-annually.

Part of the proceeds of the Bonds were used on April 22, 2026, to prepay the outstanding €150.0 million unsecured bonds issued in 2021. The remaining amount will be used to finance part of CCEC’s capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes. Total transaction costs associated with the offering amounted to approximately €7.5 million.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”)

The Company has implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan to provide our shareholders with a convenient and economical way to reinvest cash dividends to purchase our common shares. The DRIP is open to our existing shareholders and investors who will become our shareholders in the future outside of the DRIP. In February 2026, the Company issued 275,592 common shares under the DRIP at the price of $20.73 per share, gross of issuance costs.

At March 31, 2026, the total common shares outstanding was 60,113,445 (excluding 871,061 common shares held in treasury).

Share Repurchase Program

Our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program, providing the Company with authorization to repurchase up to $20.0 million of the Company’s common shares, effective for a period of two years. The Company may repurchase these shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company.

Quarterly Dividend Distribution

On April 28, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the first quarter of 2026 payable on May 20, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 11, 2026.

LNG Market Update

The first quarter of 2026 in LNG shipping was inevitably defined by the conflict in the Middle East and the significant LNG volume stranded in the Arabian Gulf, overshadowing what initially appeared to be a typical post-winter slowdown during the first two months of the quarter.

Market conditions shifted sharply following the U.S.–Israeli strike on Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which removed around 20% of global LNG supply. Supply uncertainty, stronger gas prices and the need for U.S. cargoes to backfill Asian LNG shortfalls supported tonne-mile demand and freight rates significantly.

At the same time, uncertainty led to LNG/C vessel relet supply length being pulled back, which in combination with the increase in tonne-mile demand, led to a spike in charter rates from around $30,000 per day to $300,000 per day for modern two-stroke vessels. As the disruption persisted and some vessels from Middle East producers were released in the spot market, a partial correction took place, but the spot market remains in the six-digit range for inter-basin trades moving into the second quarter of 2026.The term market also responded sharply to geopolitical developments. As expected, the front end of the forward curve was affected severely, with one-year charter rates surging from the mid-$30,000 per day range to approximately $100,000 per day, marking the first instance since late 2023 that short-term rates exceeded three-year levels. Although one-year time charter rates have since slightly moderated, they remain elevated, while longer-term rates (3 – 7 years) have continued to firm, as stronger near-term fundamentals fed through the curve, pushing the averages for longer periods higher. Ordering activity has remained high after a rush in contracting activity started late in the fourth quarter of 2025. A total of 33 LNG carriers were ordered during the quarter, the highest on a quarterly basis since the fourth quarter of 2022. This contracting rise reflects confidence within the shipping industry that the liquefaction projects scheduled to come on stream before 2030 will require an increase in shipping capacity. Newbuild LNG carrier pricing has increased to over $250.0 million for a base specification vessel.

As of quarter-end, 296 LNG carriers were on order, with 20 vessels delivered during the first quarter of 2026. Of the total orderbook, analysts estimate that only 36 vessels (or 12.1%) remain without committed employment, six of which are controlled by the Company.

LPG Market Update

CCEC controls a fleet of ten LPG/ammonia/LCO2 carriers (of which two are currently on the water) comprising four LCO₂/multi-gas carriers and six dual-fuel medium gas (‘MGC’) carriers. Deliveries commenced in January 2026 with the LCO₂/multi-gas carrier Active (Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd, 22,000 cbm), which is currently trading LPG in the Atlantic Basin under a time charter. The LCO₂/multi-gas carrier Amadeus (Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd, 22,000 cbm) joined the fleet on April 30th and is expected to trade in the short to medium time charter LPG/ammonia market.

Market conditions across both the MGC and Handy segments continued to demonstrate strong underlying fundamentals. Resilient demand, combined with operational flexibility, resulted in improved charter rates.

The MGC segment remained structurally tight throughout the first quarter of 2026, as strong demand from traders seeking to secure time charter coverage absorbed virtually all available tonnage in the Atlantic Basin. This scarcity supported a firm and strengthening rate environment, with relet positions commanding premiums and owners maintaining strong negotiating leverage.

The Handy segment benefited from spillover strength, with vessels increasingly utilized as a critical alternative for LPG transportation, while also competing with higher-value petrochemical gas cargoes. The fleet once again demonstrated the importance of versatility, with its ability to respond to evolving trade patterns enabling optimization, increased utilization, and enhanced returns. Geopolitical disruption in the Arabian Gulf has reduced near-term market liquidity, while has also materially constraining effective global vessel supply. At the same time, ongoing disruption to global supply chains is driving new trade flows and increasing tonne-mile demand, as cargoes are rerouted, sourced from alternative origins and transported over longer distances. This structural shift continues to support vessel utilization and freight rates across LPG, ammonia and petrochemical markets. Time charter rates remained firm during the quarter, with standard semi-refrigerated handy-sized vessels assessed at approximately $30,400 per day for one-year charters, while fully refrigerated MGCs (40,000 cbm conventional) were assessed at approximately $33,200 per day.

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, today, May 7, 2026, the Company will host an interactive conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Capital Clean Energy” to the operator and/or conference ID 13759970. Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the Call Me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away.

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://ir.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is a leading platform of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 15 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs, one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel, and two handy LCO 2 /multi-gas carriers. In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes nine additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and two handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, among other things, statements related to CCEC’s delivery of strategic goals, ability to pursue growth opportunities and expectations or objectives regarding future vessel deliveries and share repurchase, charter rate and revenue expectations, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in our annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on April 27, 2026. Unless required by law, CCEC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CCEC does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Details:

Investor Relations / Media

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44 (770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com

Nicolas Bornozis/Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc. (New York)

Tel. +1-212-661-7566

E-mail: ccec@capitallink.com





Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of United States Dollars, except for number of shares and earnings per share)

For the three-month periods ended

March 31, 2026

2025

Revenues 98,009 102,037 Expenses: Voyage expenses 6,157 1,068 Vessel operating expenses 19,566 14,001 Vessel operating expenses - related parties 2,487 2,280 General and administrative expenses 3,465 4,129 Vessel depreciation and amortization 22,657 21,769 Operating income, net 43,677 58,790 Other (expense) / income, net: Interest expense and finance cost (23,034 ) (27,769 ) Other (expense) / income, net (2,374 ) 1,648 Total other expense, net (25,408 ) (26,121 ) Net income from continuing operations 18,269 32,669 Net income from discontinued operations 3,765 48,048 Net income from operations 22,034 80,717 Net income attributable to unvested shares - 1,418 Net income attributable to common shareholders 22,034 79,299 Net income from continuing operations per: • Common shares, basic and diluted 0.30 0.55 Weighted-average shares outstanding: • Common shares, basic 59,984,836 58,717,313 • Common shares, diluted 60,121,845 58,717,313 Net income from discontinued operations per: • Common shares, basic and diluted 0.06 0.80 Weighted-average shares outstanding: • Common shares, basic 59,984,836 58,717,313 • Common shares, diluted 60,121,845 58,717,313 Net income from operations per: • Common shares, basic and diluted 0.37 1.35 Weighted-average shares outstanding: • Common shares, basic 59,984,836 58,717,313 • Common shares, diluted 60,121,845 58,717,313





Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

As of March 31,

2026 As of December 31,

2025

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 525,309 273,843 Restricted cash 7,021 7,024 Trade accounts receivable 12,852 8,437 Prepayments and other assets 8,283 7,437 Inventories 3,984 3,982 Claims 1,044 1,044 Current assets of discontinued operations 1,203 124,238 Total current assets 559,696 426,005 Fixed assets Advances for vessels under construction - related party 54,000 54,000 Vessels, net and vessels under construction 3,589,091 3,516,778 Total fixed assets 3,643,091 3,570,778 Other non-current assets Above market acquired charters 58,029 66,597 Deferred charges, net 5,388 3,483 Restricted cash 14,022 14,023 Derivative asset 11,037 13,682 Prepayments and other assets 2,447 546 Total non-current assets 3,734,014 3,669,109 Total assets 4,293,710 4,095,114 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt, net 289,489 122,144 Trade accounts payable 20,728 11,129 Due to related parties 4,542 5,607 Accrued liabilities 47,915 37,717 Deferred revenue 25,792 29,413 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 12,803 103,514 Total current liabilities 401,269 309,524 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net 2,313,453 2,232,193 Below market acquired charters 50,492 53,531 Deferred revenue 435 499 Derivative liabilities 11,432 - Total long-term liabilities 2,375,812 2,286,223 Total liabilities 2,777,081 2,595,747 Total shareholders’ equity 1,516,629 1,499,367 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 4,293,710 4,095,114





Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

For the three-month periods ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Net income from operations 22,034 80,717 Less: Net income from discontinued operations 3,765 48,048 Net income from continuing operations 18,269 32,669 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Vessel depreciation and amortization 22,657 21,769 Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs 1,046 913 Amortization / accretion of above / below market acquired charters 5,529 5,402 Amortization of ineffective portion of derivatives (51 ) (51 ) Equity compensation expense 1,577 1,576 Change in fair value of derivatives - (6,594 ) Unrealized bonds exchange differences (3,081 ) 6,325 Loss on foreign exchange forward contracts 1,956 - Unrealized cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash exchange differences 3,557 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (4,415 ) (1,538 ) Prepayments and other assets (2,749 ) (1,018 ) Due from related party - 1,131 Inventories (2 ) 350 Trade accounts payable 2,223 (4,433 ) Due to related parties (1,065 ) 737 Accrued liabilities 9,135 887 Deferred revenue (3,685 ) (3,387 ) Dry docking - paid (1,753 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 49,148 54,738 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Vessel acquisitions, vessels under construction and improvements (94,855 ) (51,027 ) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (94,855 ) (51,027 ) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Proceeds from long-term debt 299,604 - Deferred financing costs paid (507 ) (104 ) Payments of long-term debt (31,074 ) (30,107 ) Rights offering costs paid (34 ) (101 ) Dividends paid (3,352 ) (8,996 ) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities of continuing operations 264,637 (39,308 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations 218,930 (35,597 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations Operating activities 770 2,382 Investing activities 119,694 120,683 Financing activities (84,375 ) (2,893 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations 36,089 120,172 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 255,019 84,575 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,557 ) - Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 294,890 335,175 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 546,352 419,750 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest 20,396 27,117 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capital expenditures included in liabilities 2,925 3,992 Deferred financing and offering costs included in liabilities 8,251 - Capitalized dry-docking costs included in liabilities 4,272 3,129 Expenses for sale of vessels included in liabilities 3,911 8,428 Dividends reinvestment plan issuance of new shares 5,714 - Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents 525,309 398,221 Restricted cash - current assets 7,021 - Restricted cash - non-current assets 14,022 21,529 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 546,352 419,750



Appendix A

I. Discontinued Operations - Vessels





Name of Vessel Type TEU Memorandum of Agreement Date Delivery M/V Akadimos Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,288 January 31, 2024 March 8, 2024 M/V Long Beach Express Panamax Container Vessel 5,089 December 15, 2023 February 26, 2024 M/V Seattle Express Panamax Container Vessel 5,089 February 14, 2024 April 26, 2024 M/V Fos Express Panamax Container Vessel 5,089 February 14, 2024 May 3, 2024 M/V Athenian Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,954 March 1, 2024 April 22, 2024 M/V Athos Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,954 March 1, 2024 April 22, 2024 M/V Aristomenis Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,954 March 1, 2024 May 3, 2024 M/V Hyundai Premium Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 November 22, 2024 M/V Hyundai Paramount Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 December 20, 2024 M/V Hyundai Prestige Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 December 5, 2024 M/V Hyundai Privilege Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 January 10, 2025 M/V Hyundai Platinum Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 March 10, 2025 M/V Manzanillo Express Neo Panamax Container Vessel 13,312 August 7, 2025 October 6, 2025 M/V Buenaventura Express Neo Panamax Container Vessel 13,696 October 29, 2025 January 19, 2026



II. Discontinued Operations - Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

For the three-month periods ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues 719 9,826 Expenses / (income), net: Voyage expenses 18 210 Vessel operating expenses 24 2,372 Vessel operating expenses - related party 13 297 Vessel depreciation and amortization - 2,426 Gain on sale of vessels (4,171 ) (46,213 ) Operating income, net 4,835 50,734 Other (expense) / income, net: Interest expense and finance cost (1,074 ) (2,955 ) Other income, net 4 269 Total other expense, net (1,070 ) (2,686 ) Net income from discontinued operations 3,765 48,048



During the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, the Company disposed of the M/V Buenaventura Express recognizing a gain on sale of vessel of $4.2 million.



III. Discontinued Operations - Unaudited Condensed selected balance sheets information

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

As of March 31,

2026

As of December 31,

2025

Cash and cash equivalents 38 680 Trade accounts receivable 249 92 Prepayments and other assets 867 1,205 Claims 49 49 Assets held for sale - 122,212 Current assets of discontinued operations 1,203 124,238 Trade accounts payable 4,065 2,446 Accrued liabilities 8,738 9,017 Liabilities associated with vessel held for sale - 92,051 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 12,803 103,514



On October 29, 2025, the Company entered into an MOA, to sell the M/V Buenaventura Express to an unaffiliated party for total consideration of $120,100. At that date, the Company considered that the M/V Buenaventura Express met the criteria to be classified as held for sale and is included in “Current assets from discontinued operations” in the summarized unaudited condensed selected balance sheet information from discontinued operations as of December 31, 2025. As of the MOA date, the M/V Buenaventura Express fair value less estimated costs to sell exceeded its carrying amount, so no impairment charge was recognized. The vessel was delivered to its new owner on January 19, 2026.