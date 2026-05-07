Company announcement no. 15 – 26

7 May 2026

Reporting of transactions in NTG’s shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

In accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”), CVR no. 12546106, hereby announces receipt of notification of transactions in NTG's shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG and persons closely associated with them.

Reference is made to the attached table showing detailed information about the transactions.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations & Press:

Sebastian Rosborg

Head of Investor Relations

& External communications

+45 42 12 80 99

sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com

ir@ntg.com | press@ntg.com





Attachments

Notification of Managers’ transactions – Præstensgaard Holding ApS

Attachments