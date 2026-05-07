Weatherford Awarded Managed Pressure Drilling Contract by Ventura Offshore for Operations in Brazil

HOUSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) today announced that it has been selected by Ventura Offshore Holding Ltd (“Ventura Offshore”) to provide a complete managed pressure drilling (“MPD”) solution for the SSV Victoria offshore drilling rig in Brazil.

As part of the award, Weatherford will deliver its G3 Integrated Riser Joint (“IRJ”) MPD system, along with turnkey rig preparation, system integration, and a long‑term aftermarket maintenance services package for offshore operations in Brazil’s Búzios Field. The single, OEM‑led scope enables seamless execution from system delivery and installation through long‑term operation, while the aftermarket services support predictable costs, high efficiency, and system reliability over the life of the contract.

Weatherford’s MPD IRJ technology enhances safety, performance, and uptime in deepwater wells with tight pressure windows and is the most widely deployed MPD solution in Brazil, supported by proven offshore experience and strong local teams providing engineering, maintenance, and field support. Global engineering and configuration support is delivered through Weatherford’s Managed Pressure Wells Center of Excellence in Houston, Texas.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We appreciate Ventura Offshore’s confidence in Weatherford and the opportunity to support the SSV Victoria as it prepares for offshore operations in Brazil. This award underscores our shared focus on reliable execution, leveraging our proven MPD experience in offshore Brazil and the strength of our local teams to deliver safe, efficient, and consistent performance alongside Ventura Offshore.”

Guilherme Coelho, CEO of Ventura Offshore, commented, “An integrated MPD solution is key to safe, predictable, and high-performance operations on SSV Victoria. Weatherford’s end-to-end scope and strong track record in Brazil align well with our focus on reducing interfaces and operational risk. We look forward to working together to enhance the operational capabilities of the SSV Victoria and deliver consistent results for our client.”

This award represents new work for Weatherford and reinforces the Company’s position as a trusted MPD partner in Brazil’s offshore market, leveraging proven technology, local expertise, and integrated execution capabilities to support complex deepwater operations.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is a global energy services company that helps customers drill smarter, complete wells more effectively, and maximize production across the entire well lifecycle. With a differentiated portfolio of market-leading solutions, integrated technologies, and a broad global customer footprint across six continents, we blend advanced engineering, digital intelligence, and world-class field expertise to reduce risk, improve performance, and maximize the value of customer assets. Together, we elevate every operation, delivering stronger wells, sharper decisions, and better energy for the world. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

About Ventura Offshore Holding Ltd.

Ventura Offshore Holding Ltd. is a deep-water drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry since 1998 in Brazil and worldwide. The Company owns and operates one drillship, DS Carolina, and two semisubmersible drilling rigs, SSV Victoria and SSV Catarina, and further manages one drillship, Atlantic Zonda. The drilling rigs are currently operating offshore Brazil and Indonesia. The Company is incorporated under the laws of Bermuda and was listed on Euronext Growth Oslo on June 5, 2024, under the ticker “VTURA.” Additional information about Ventura Offshore Holding can be found at https://ventura-offshore.com/en/a-ventura/

For Investors:

Luke Lemoine

Weatherford Investor Relations

+1 713-836-7777

investor.relations@weatherford.com

For Media:

Kelley Hughes

Weatherford Corporate Communications, Marketing & Sustainability

media@weatherford.com