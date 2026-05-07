Fiserv Expands Global Manufacturing Footprint with New Clover Facility in Brazil

MILWAUKEE, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a global leader in payments and financial technology, announced the opening of its first Clover® manufacturing facility in the Americas in Betim, Minas Gerais (Brazil). The new facility expands Fiserv’s global manufacturing footprint and reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to Brazil as a key growth market.

The Betim facility is an important part of Clover’s global hardware strategy, helping accelerate development cycles and increase flexibility across sourcing, design, and production. Local manufacturing enhances Fiserv’s ability to adapt solutions to regional market needs while maintaining the performance, security, and reliability merchants expect.

The expanded manufacturing footprint also supports the development of more cost‑efficient Clover Flex devices, helping bring modern commerce technology within reach for businesses in markets where affordability is critical – without compromising quality, security, or performance.

“Opening our first Clover manufacturing facility in the Americas is a meaningful milestone for Fiserv and an important step in our Clover growth strategy,” said Takis Georgakopoulos, Co-President, Fiserv. “By strengthening our ability to innovate and scale locally, we are focused on bringing new capabilities to market faster and deliver affordable, reliable payment technology that helps businesses get up and running quickly, operate smarter, and grow.”

As part of Fiserv’s ongoing investment in Clover hardware innovation, the company continues to advance new capabilities designed to enhance security, usability, and merchant performance. This work includes support for emerging technologies and form factors that simplify transactions, strengthen trust, and adapt to how businesses operate in diverse markets.

These investments position Clover to serve a broad spectrum of merchants globally - from those seeking sophisticated, feature‑rich solutions to those entering digital commerce for the first time.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Media Relations:

Melissa Moritz

VP, External Communications

Fiserv

Melissa.moritz@fiserv.com Additional Contact:

Walter Pritchard

SVP, Investor Relations

walter.pritchard@fiserv.com



