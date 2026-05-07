Forge Nano Achieves ISO 9001 Certification as Demand Grows for U.S.-Made Battery Supply Chains

Milestone showcases commitment to operational excellence, product reputation and customer satisfaction as Forge Nano plans scaled production in its future 3 GWh/year North Carolina gigafactory

ISO 9001-certified production line currently producing lithium-ion cells with 100% domestic battery material content

DENVER, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Nano, Inc. , a leading U.S. based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition (“ALD”) technology for artificial intelligence (“AI”)-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications, which has signed an agreement to merge with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. (“Archimedes II”) (NASDAQ: ATII), today announced it has received ISO 9001 certification on its Thornton, Colorado battery production line.

The certification validates Forge Nano’s ability to consistently deliver battery products that meet customer and regulatory requirements and marks an important milestone as the company continues to scale manufacturing to support growing demand from battery customers. Currently, the Thornton-based line is producing lithium-ion battery cells for the US Department of War (“DoW”) for testing that includes battery materials solely sourced from the United States.

ISO 9001 is a rigorous internal evaluation process that validates the company’s end-to-end business processes meet industry-recognized standards. ISO 9001 is a certification from the International Organization for Standardization, an independent, non-governmental body that ensures companies provide their customers with consistent, quality products and services.

“ISO 9001 certification is a critical step in unlocking future battery revenue for Forge Nano,” said Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano. “As our customers move from evaluation to production, they need confidence not only in our technology, but in our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality output at scale. This milestone strengthens our position in ongoing customer qualifications and supports the transition to commercial supply agreements.”

Forge Nano’s proprietary Atomic Armor ALD technology is used to enhance battery performance, safety and longevity. Achieving ISO 9001 certification demonstrates that the company has implemented the processes, controls and continuous improvement systems necessary to support customer qualification and high-volume manufacturing of its Atomic Armor battery products.

For battery customers, quality management systems are a prerequisite for moving from evaluation and pilot programs to full-scale production. ISO 9001 certification provides additional assurance that Forge Nano can deliver consistent product quality and operational reliability as customers ramp production.

ABOUT FORGE NANO

Forge Nano is a leading U.S. based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition (“ALD”) technology for AI-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications via its platform technology, Atomic Armor. Atomic Armor is a scalable, adaptable nano-scale coating system that strengthens America’s most critical systems – at the atomic level. The superior surface coatings produced by Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor process allows partners to unlock peak performance. Learn more at https://www.forgenano.com .

Contacts:

Media Contact

Will McKenna

Brand Communications Director, Forge Nano

wmckenna@forgenano.com