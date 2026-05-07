Vermont Renewable Gas Reaches Agreement with State Agriculture Agency for Lyndon Renewable Energy Project

IRVINE, CA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (“CETY” or the “Company”), a clean energy technology and solutions provider focused on converting waste and heat into power and fuels, today announced that its affiliate, Vermont Renewable Gas (VRG), has entered into a Stipulation (MOU) with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, establishing comprehensive agricultural and soil protection requirements for its proposed 2.2 MW renewable energy facility in Lyndon.

Key Step in the Approval Process

This MOU, filed with the Vermont Public Utility Commission, reflects a full resolution of agricultural impacts and sets detailed conditions governing soil preservation, feedstock sourcing, and biochar quality for the Lyndon project. It represents a significant milestone in the VRG project’s review under Vermont’s Section 248 process as Vermont Public Utility Commission continues its review. Through compliance with these conditions, the Project is expected to avoid undue adverse impact on the primary agricultural soils. These soils are a critical natural resource that support long-term food production, water retention, ecosystem stability, and sustainable agricultural development.

Protecting Vermont Agricultural Soils

Under the terms of the agreement:

Primary agricultural soils (PAS) impacted by construction will be preserved, managed, and fully restored in accordance with Vermont agricultural standards

Soil structure and integrity must be maintained through pre- and post-construction testing, with strict limits on compaction

Any disturbed soils must be reclaimed and returned to productive agricultural condition, even after project decommissioning





These requirements ensure that agricultural lands remain viable for future use and are protected throughout the life of the project.

Strict Biochar Safety and Environmental Controls

The Project will also be subject to robust testing and operational safeguards, including:

Comprehensive testing of biochar for PFAS, heavy metals, dioxins, PCBs, and other contaminants

Ongoing monitoring of product quality and operating conditions

Prohibition on distribution of biochar if any contaminants exceed regulatory thresholds

Detailed controls on acceptable feedstock, including exclusion of treated wood, plastics, and contaminated materials





The agreement establishes one of the most rigorous frameworks for biochar quality and agricultural safety in the region.

Transparency and Accountability

VRG will be required to:

Maintain traceability of feedstock sources

Notify regulators of any material changes in operations or sourcing

Provide regular testing data and allow regulatory oversight





“These conditions ensure a high standard of accountability,” said Kam Mahdi, CEO. “We are committed to ensuring that this project operates safely, protects Vermont’s agricultural resources, and meets the expectations of regulators and the community.”

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. CETY also holds a minority ownership interest in, and is affiliated with Vermont renewable Gas LLC. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

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About Vermont Renewable Gas

Vermont Renewable Gas, LLC is a developer of renewable energy infrastructure focused on converting underutilized organic resources into sustainable power solutions. The Company is committed to advancing projects that meet stringent environmental standards while supporting local economies and energy resilience.

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.