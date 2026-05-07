Primech Holdings Secures Approximately US$24.8 Million Four-Year Contract at a Major Asian Aviation Hub, Adding Significant Recurring Revenue Visibility

SINGAPORE, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) (“Primech” or the “Company”), an established technology-driven facility solutions service provider serving public and private sectors across Singapore, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Primech A & P Pte. Ltd. (“Primech A & P”), has been awarded a four-year cleaning services contract with an estimated value of approximately US$24.8 million. The contract was awarded by one of Asia’s largest aviation hubs and covers routine and periodic cleaning services across multiple levels of a high-volume passenger terminal.

The award represents one of the most significant single-contract wins in Primech’s operating history and further extends the Company’s growing portfolio of multi-year institutional mandates in the transportation and infrastructure sector. Combined with the approximately US$33 million in multi-year university contracts announced in March 2026, Primech continues to execute on its strategy of securing large, structured service agreements that provide durable, predictable revenue over extended periods.

Strengthening Predictable, Long-Term Revenue

With an estimated aggregate contract value of approximately US$24.8 million over four years, this award delivers meaningful forward revenue visibility and meaningfully grows Primech’s recurring revenue base. Cleaning services contracts of this scale—spanning a continuous four-year term at one of Asia’s high-traffic operational environments—are characterized by high retention rates, structured service-level requirements, and stable cash flow generation.

Multi-year revenue certainty: A four-year term provides clear forward revenue visibility, materially reducing revenue concentration risk.

Institutional contract quality: Aviation and transportation mandates are among the most operationally rigorous in the facilities sector, reflecting Primech’s ability to meet the highest compliance and performance standards.

Stable cash flow generation: Recurring cleaning contracts underpin consistent operating cash flows independent of broader economic cycles.

Increased operating leverage: The contract scale allows the Company to deploy existing manpower infrastructure and digital management systems more efficiently, supporting margin durability over time.

High-Traffic, Mission-Critical Operating Environment

The contracted scope covers routine and periodic cleaning services across a multi-level passenger terminal at one of Asia’s largest aviation hubs. Aviation terminals represent among the most demanding facility environments in the world—operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, subject to stringent hygiene, safety, and regulatory standards. The ability to consistently deliver high-quality cleaning outcomes in such settings requires a proven operational track record, a disciplined workforce management capability, and the deployment of technology-enabled monitoring and quality assurance systems.

Primech’s selection for this contract reflects the confidence the client has placed in the Company’s operational capabilities, service consistency, and technology-driven approach to large-scale facility services solutions. The Company intends to leverage its digitalized management infrastructure—including real-time performance dashboards, data-driven scheduling, and workflow automation to deliver measurable service outcomes throughout the contract term.

Institutional Momentum and Long-Term Strategic Positioning

This contract award adds to a growing portfolio of large, multi-year mandates that Primech has secured across Singapore’s institutional, public sector, and infrastructure segments. The Company’s strategy centers on winning and retaining long-duration contracts in operationally complex environments where technology integration and service quality create meaningful barriers to entry and competitive differentiation.

Management continues to focus on:

Expanding recurring, multi-year service contracts: Prioritizing structured long-term awards that provide revenue visibility and reduce earnings volatility.

Growing institutional market presence: Deepening penetration across Singapore’s transportation, healthcare, education, and public infrastructure segments.

Enhancing long-term shareholder value: Translating revenue scale and operational leverage into sustainable, improving financial performance.

The Company believes that structural trends including labor scarcity, rising hygiene compliance standards, and institutional demand for accountable, technology-driven service providers continue to create favorable long-term tailwinds for Primech’s core business model and long-term growth strategy.

“This award is a strong affirmation of Primech’s operational capabilities and the trust that major infrastructure operators place in our team,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. “Securing a four-year mandate of this scale at one of Asia’s most demanding facility environments reflects the depth of our service capabilities and our ability to compete and win at the highest institutional level. We are committed to delivering exceptional outcomes for this client while continuing to strengthen our operational excellence and long-term service capabilities.”

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

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