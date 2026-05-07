Yimutian Launches Wolaicai Sales Assistant, an Agricultural AI Agent for Produce Trading, expecting AI initiatives to contribute over US$10 million in full-year revenue growth

BEIJING, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yimutian Inc. (NASDAQ: YMT) (“Yimutian” or the “Company”), a leading agricultural digital service company in China, today announced the official launch of the Wolaicai Sales Assistant, an agricultural AI agent that the Company believes to be China’s first AI-powered tool deeply embedded in agricultural product trading scenarios. Wolaicai Sales Assistant is designed to support agricultural merchants and buyers through intelligent sourcing and matching, quotation assistance, purchase guidance and automated transaction execution. The product has completed a one-week small-traffic trial on the Company’s Yimutian App, covering approximately 100 agricultural business customers per day. During the trial period, users completed transaction-related workflows including sourcing products, discussing market conditions and placing orders. Based on the Company’s internal preliminary data, the product has generated more than RMB1,000 in commercial revenue per day during the pilot.

As a pioneer in applying AI technology to China’s agricultural sector, Yimutian views Wolaicai Sales Assistant as another important upgrade of its agricultural AI capabilities, following the launch of products such as Jubaopen AI and Xiaotian, the Company’s agricultural AI conversation robot. The Company believes this launch marks the expansion of its AI capabilities from standalone tools into the core transaction layer of agricultural product circulation, combining online AI-powered matching with offline Wolaicai service stations and fulfillment support from quality merchants across China.

AI technologies represented by large language models are rapidly penetrating various industries, including agriculture. Agricultural product circulation in China has long faced challenges such as information asymmetry and inefficient coordination between production and sales. From production areas to consuming markets, a single agricultural product often passes through multiple layers, including brokers, wholesalers and retail channels, with each layer increasing costs and reducing efficiency. According to industry estimates cited by the Company, the circulation loss rate for agricultural products in China has remained at approximately 20% to 30% over an extended period.

The launch of Wolaicai Sales Assistant is intended to make AI a practical and reliable assistant for participants across the agricultural circulation chain. Through AI-enabled matching and transaction support, the Company aims to reduce unnecessary transaction layers, improve transaction efficiency and provide intelligent services throughout the buying and selling process.

Key features of Wolaicai Sales Assistant include:

AI-powered matching: Based on buyers’ requirements for product category, specification, quantity and location, the system recommends suitable supply sources from the Company’s broad platform database in real time. It also applies intelligent ranking based on factors such as distance, price and fulfillment capability, helping buyers source products more accurately.

Based on buyers’ requirements for product category, specification, quantity and location, the system recommends suitable supply sources from the Company’s broad platform database in real time. It also applies intelligent ranking based on factors such as distance, price and fulfillment capability, helping buyers source products more accurately. AI quotation assistance: Leveraging historical transaction data and real-time market information, the system provides intelligent pricing suggestions for suppliers while helping buyers understand reference market price ranges. This enables both sides of a transaction to establish clearer pricing expectations at the initial stage and promotes greater price transparency.

Leveraging historical transaction data and real-time market information, the system provides intelligent pricing suggestions for suppliers while helping buyers understand reference market price ranges. This enables both sides of a transaction to establish clearer pricing expectations at the initial stage and promotes greater price transparency. AI procurement guidance: For specific agricultural product categories, the system automatically integrates practical information such as production-region distribution, seasonal patterns, quality standards and logistics considerations, helping buyers quickly develop a more comprehensive understanding of target categories and production areas and make more efficient procurement decisions.

For specific agricultural product categories, the system automatically integrates practical information such as production-region distribution, seasonal patterns, quality standards and logistics considerations, helping buyers quickly develop a more comprehensive understanding of target categories and production areas and make more efficient procurement decisions. AI-enabled transactions: Buyers may complete transactions through online deposit payments based on AI recommendations. The orders will then be fulfilled by platform merchants recommended by the AI system, helping streamline the transaction process.

For example, a watermelon buyer in Beijing may interact with Wolaicai Sales Assistant through multiple rounds of dialogue to communicate requirements regarding variety, specification, price, quality and location. The system then analyzes major watermelon production areas currently in season across China, including Yunnan, Shandong, Hainan and Henan, and recommends suitable production-area supply sources. The buyer can then directly select a trading counterparty based on the AI recommendation, replacing the traditional process of multiple phone calls, messages and quotation requests, thereby significantly shortening the sourcing cycle.

As a leading agricultural technology company in China, Yimutian has continued to build an AI service ecosystem covering multiple agricultural scenarios. From Jubaopen AI, which helps users conduct intelligent short-video marketing, to AI-powered matching engines that support merchant customer acquisition, to Xiaotian, the Company’s agricultural AI conversation robot deployed in application scenarios such as Boluotong, Gaozhili and Mr. Lan, and now Wolaicai Sales Assistant for agricultural product circulation, Yimutian is using AI technology to promote systematic efficiency improvements across the full agricultural industry chain.

The Company believes that full-process AI transaction services will not only further improve the efficiency of agricultural product circulation, but also create additional revenue growth opportunities for the Company.

Mr. Shijie Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Yimutian, commented, “AI technology has been disruptive for both industries and enterprises. Based on Yimutian’s experience in deploying agricultural AI technologies, agricultural users’ acceptance of AI tools has far exceeded our expectations. Drawing on our prior experience with AI marketing products, we believe the launch of Wolaicai Sales Assistant, together with the broader rollout of our existing AI products, will contribute more than US$10 million in full-year revenue growth for the Company.”

Going forward, Yimutian plans to continue integrating real-world agricultural industry scenarios with its platform service system and deepen the convergence of agriculture and AI. The Company aims to enable more agricultural participants to benefit from practical AI applications and ultimately help make agricultural production more scientific, product circulation more efficient, food supply safer and every acre of farmland more valuable.

About Yimutian Inc.

Yimutian Inc. is a leading agricultural B2B platform in mainland China. Over a decade, the company has been dedicated to digitalizing China’s agricultural product supply chain infrastructure to streamline the agricultural product transaction process, and making it efficient, transparent, secure, and convenient. For more information, please visit https://ir.ymt.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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