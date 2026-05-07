LPL Welcomes Paxara Wealth Partners to Linsco

SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Conley Thornhill, CFP®, CIMA®, Doug Rathbun and Nikki Rathbun have joined Linsco by LPL Financial to launch Paxara Wealth Partners. The team reported serving approximately $330 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from UBS.

Based outside of Tampa in Winter Haven, Fla., Paxara Wealth Partners serves a national client base that includes business owners, physicians, executives and retirees, many of whom are navigating complex financial lives. With more than a century of combined industry experience, the firm takes a personalized, team-based approach designed to bring insight and reassurance to every stage of a client’s financial journey, from managing successful businesses to planning for retirement and building multigenerational wealth.

Thornhill, Paxara’s founder and lead advisor, has been recognized as a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for five consecutive years (2020–2025), reflecting his longstanding commitment to client-focused advice and disciplined financial planning.**

“We’ve always taken a deeply personal approach, treating every client like family to ensure a high level of care,” said Thornhill. “Many of our relationships span decades, and today we’re proud to work with second- and third-generation clients who continue to trust us with their financial lives.”

In addition to comprehensive wealth planning, the team is especially focused on guiding clients through major life transitions.

“On a personal level, I’m especially passionate about supporting women through pivotal moments like divorce or widowhood,” said Nikki Rathbun, vice president and financial advisor. “During those times, it’s not just about financial guidance – it’s about listening, simplifying the process and providing reassurance when clients need it most.”

The firm’s name reflects its planning philosophy – “Pax” is the Latin word for peace while “ara” represents a strong foundation.

“Clients value our strategic, individualized approach that’s grounded in disciplined planning and decades of experience,” said Doug Rathbun, vice president and financial advisor. “Ultimately, our role is to bring clarity and confidence to important decisions, helping families protect what they’ve built and plan thoughtfully for what comes next.”

Why Paxara Wealth Partners Chose LPL

After an extensive due diligence process, the Paxara team, which also includes Joseph Kolad, CIMA®, CLU®, Kelly Castle and Ashley Aycock, selected LPL for its advanced technology, advisor independence and breadth of resources that allow them to operate without proprietary product constraints.

“Our move to LPL was driven by a desire for better technology, greater independence and the freedom to serve our clients fully and objectively,” said Doug Rathbun. “LPL allows us to elevate the client experience, collaborate more effectively and advocate for clients across areas like lending – without being limited to a single provider.”

LPL Chief Growth Officer Marc Cohen said, “We are proud to welcome Paxara Wealth Partners to LPL. Their commitment to personalized, relationship-driven advice aligns with LPL’s purpose to empower advisors with the technology, flexibility and support they need to deliver meaningful outcomes for their clients.”

Related

Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help take your business to the next level.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

** Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a measure of each team’s best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and team, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the rankings, but awardees have the option to purchase rights to use the award logo or additional marketing packages to promote their award. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

Tracking # 1102623