CJ Biomaterials and Yuhan-Kimberly Launch World’s First Reusable Nonwoven Paper Towel Made with Amorphous PHA

The Kleenex ® Biodegradable Reusable Dishtowel is the first product developed through CJ Biomaterials – Yuhan-Kimberly 2022 partnership

Biodegradable Reusable Dishtowel is the first product developed through CJ Biomaterials – Yuhan-Kimberly 2022 partnership New 100% biobased towel is a combination of cellulose and amorphous PHA and will not produce persistent microplastics

WOBURN, Mass., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CJ Biomaterials, Inc, a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, has partnered with Yuhan-Kimberly, a joint venture between Korea’s Yuhan Corporation and U.S. based Kimberly-Clark, to launch the world’s first biodegradable and reusable nonwoven paper towel made with amorphous PHA. Now available in South Korea, the Kleenex® Biodegradable Reusable Dishtowel features CJ’s proprietary PHACT™ A1000P technology. This new consumer product is the result of the partnership between CJ Biomaterials and Yuhan-Kimberly that began in 2022 focusing on the development of eco-friendly products that accelerate the use of sustainable materials.

PHACT™ A1000P is derived from sustainably grown, plant-based raw materials including sugarcane. It is a soft, rubbery, biobased material that can replace conventional plastics while breaking down naturally in compost and environmental conditions. It is certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) for commercial and home compostability and by TÜV AUSTRIA as OK compost HOME and INDUSTRIAL, as well as OK biodegradable MARINE and SOIL. Yuhan-Kimberly combined PHACT™ A1000P with other plant-derived materials, including cellulose and polylactic acid (PLA), into high-performance spunbond nonwovens produced by Eugene Hanil Synthetic Fiber co., Ltd. to create a paper towel that is 100% biobased and will not produce persistent microplastics.

"We have had a great partnership with Yuhan-Kimberly, conducting research to develop solutions using PHA that support their goal of achieving 95% of their sales with sustainable products by 2030," said Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer at CJ Biomaterials. "We are proud that our amorphous PHA is being recognized for the unique performance attributes it brings making functional and sustainable products like Yuhan-Kimberly’s first biodegradable nonwoven paper towel, possible and available to consumers that are demanding products that won’t contribute to the growing volume of microplastics in our environment or in our bodies."

The new paper towels can be washed and used multiple times before disposal and are often used in homes and restaurants throughout Korea. Developing its new towel, Yuhan-Kimberly was seeking raw materials that could bind cellulose fibers into a soft and strong spunbond nonwoven, but would also pass testing for persistent microplastics developed by KOTITI Testing & Research Institute, the first internationally accredited testing and inspection institute for textile products in Korea. As a polymer produced through fermentation, CJ Biomaterials’ PHACT™ A1000P is certified as biodegradable and performs well as a binder for cellulose fibers. Yuhan-Kimberly had previously tested towels using PLA alone as a binder, but mechanical performance limitations created significant challenges. Incorporating PHACT™ PHA largely eliminated those issues while allowing Yuhan-Kimberly to maintain its existing manufacturing process and production speeds, resulting in a finished product with enhanced softness and durability that passed KOTITI testing for persistent microplastics.

"This new product delivers improved hygiene and convenience while also representing meaningful progress for the environment," said KueYoung You, Head of Innovation Center, Yuhan-Kimberly. "As South Korea’s leading provider of personal care and hygiene products, we will continue promoting production and consumption that considers the environment while strengthening the global competitiveness of Korean household products."

The Kleenex® Biodegradable Reusable Dishtowel is currently available in supermarkets across South Korea, and online. These paper towels will also be on display at the CJ Biomaterials booth, #2669, at INDEX™ 2026, the world’s leading nonwovens exhibition.

Visit our products page to learn more about PHACT™ A1000P: https://cjbiomaterials.com/neat-resins.

To request samples of PHACT™ A1000P, contact us at cjbiomaterials.com/contact, and follow CJ Biomaterials on LinkedIn.

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of global lifestyle company CJ CheilJedang, is a leading manufacturer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers. The company’s proprietary PHACT™ PHA technology transforms carbon dioxide sequestered in plant sugars into innovative biopolymers through a unique, highly efficient fermentation process that produces both amorphous and semi-crystalline PHAs. These PHAs are certified biobased, compostable in home and commercial composting conditions, and biodegradable in marine and soil environments, and do not create persistent microplastics. CJ Biomaterials partners with brands across packaging, consumer goods, food service, nonwovens, and other industries to develop new materials and applications that reduce environmental impact while meeting rigorous performance standards. With headquarters in Seoul, Korea; offices in Woburn, MA, USA, and Frankfurt, Germany; and manufacturing facilities strategically positioned to serve global markets; CJ Biomaterials is committed to scaling sustainable material solutions that accelerate the transition to a circular bioeconomy. To learn more about CJ Biomaterials visit cjbiomaterials.com.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d90773ea-9e82-43e9-8a28-b8055aec1d26