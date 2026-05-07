Payscale Launches Smart Reporting, Transforming Compensation Teams from Data Custodians to Strategic Advisors

BOSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today announced the release of Smart Reporting, a new capability that eliminates manual report building and delivers compensation insights on demand. Powered by AI that has been trained on decades of compensation expertise, Smart Reporting creates customized reports with insights across pay, equity, performance, and market data.

Macroeconomic swings, industry-specific talent shortages, and fast-paced salary movement require organizations to shift from annual compensation cycles to an always-on approach. To compete for talent, employers need compensation strategies informed by current market trends, trusted benchmarks, and a clear view of how pay expectations are evolving.

According to the 2026 Compensation Best Practices Report, 68% of organizations say their executive leadership views compensation as a strategic driver of business success. However, most comp teams aren’t positioned to play that role yet, because they’re still buried in report-building and administrative work.

Smart Reporting removes the friction between data and insight. Compensation analysts and CHROs can use natural language chat to request reports with the same simplicity they'd use in an email — no technical expertise required. The system pulls together metrics and reporting in seconds, not days. Executives gain access to current analysis instead of stale reports, while compensation teams reclaim time lost to manual data preparation and can focus on higher-value work.

“Compensation teams shouldn’t spend their time managing spreadsheets, but focus on pay strategies that attract, retain, and motivate the best talent,” said Payscale Chief Compensation Strategist Ruth Thomas. “At Payscale, our AI is built to make that shift possible. Because it’s built on real compensation expertise and market data, teams can have greater confidence in the output. That’s not something you get from an LLM wrapper.”

Organizations are turning to the power of AI to help them move quickly. However, compensation context is critical to leveraging AI or pay strategies and elevating compensation to a strategic business lever. Grounded in expertise, Smart Reporting thinks like a compensation professional and helps solve real-world compensation problems.

Payscale brings decades of real pay data, co-designed with practicing comp professionals, and patented methodology to its purpose-built compensation AI — a foundation that can’t be replicated overnight. The result is faster, more consistent, and more defensible compensation decisions by sharpening human judgement instead of replacing the human entirely.

Smart Reporting is the latest in AI-first solutions that Payscale has built to further the strategic impact of compensation. Solutions released recently include:

Smart Price is a smarter, faster, and more reliable way to price jobs using trusted, agentic AI, and delivers transparent, defensible pay recommendations for every role.

is a smarter, faster, and more reliable way to price jobs using trusted, agentic AI, and delivers transparent, defensible pay recommendations for every role. Payge gives users instant answers without breaking their workflow, whether they’re navigating a Payscale platform or searching for documentation. No support queue, no context-switching.

gives users instant answers without breaking their workflow, whether they’re navigating a Payscale platform or searching for documentation. No support queue, no context-switching. Compass surfaces the strategic picture: how compensation decisions connect to business outcomes, where the ROI is, and where course-correction is needed before small issues compound into expensive ones.



These innovations build on the recent launch of Payscale Intelligence Cloud, a unified suite of solutions empowering the whole organization, from recruiters to executives, with compensation intelligence.

Learn more about Payscale’s innovative solutions at: https://www.payscale.com/solutions

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage. With decades of innovation in sourcing reputable data and developing AI-powered tools, Payscale delivers actionable insights that turn pay from a cost to a catalyst. Its suite of solutions — Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle — empower top companies in the U.S. and businesses like Cintas, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, Brookdale Senior Living, Ohio State University, American Airlines, and TJX Companies.

Create confidence in your compensation. Payscale.

To learn more, visit www.payscale.com.

Media Contact: Press@Payscale.com