Netskope to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Financial Results on June 3, 2026

SANTA CLARA Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2026, after the market closes on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Management will host a live conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call and related materials can be accessed from the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.netskope.com . Following the call, a replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations website.

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications – providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope.com, Netskope.ai, on LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:

Floris van der Veer

Director of Investor Relations

IR@netskope.com

Media Contact:

Tim Whitman

Director of Global Corporate Communications

press@netskope.com