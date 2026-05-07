Refer a Friend App Removes Referral Fees to Simplify How People Share Trusted Recommendations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refer a Friend App today announced the removal of all referral fees, introducing a completely free platform for both users and professionals as it continues to scale a simpler, trust-based approach to recommendations.

The decision follows consistent user feedback: connecting friends and sharing trusted professionals wasn’t about making money, it was about having an easy way to organize and access recommendations from people they already trust.

Refocusing on What Users Actually Want

Refer a Friend App was originally designed to modernize word-of-mouth by allowing people to share referrals and earn from them. As the platform evolved, a clear pattern emerged.

Users weren’t looking for incentives.

They were looking for convenience, organization, and trust.

“We heard it over and over, people just wanted a better way to keep track of who they trust and see who their friends trust,” said Ryan Zeleznak, Founder of Refer a Friend App.

“By removing referral fees, we’re aligning the platform with how people naturally share recommendations.”

A Better Alternative to Searching and Asking Around

Finding reliable professionals has become increasingly difficult. Many consumers are frustrated by:

Online reviews that feel unreliable or manipulated

Social media groups filled with responses from strangers

Repetitive texts asking friends for the same recommendations





Refer a Friend App simplifies this process by giving users a centralized place to:

Store their trusted professionals

See their friends’ recommendations instantly

Access a network of referrals without searching or asking repeatedly

Share their own trusted contacts with a simple link





The result is a more efficient and trusted way to discover services, built entirely on real relationships.

Free for Professionals: Grow Through Trusted Networks

With the removal of referral fees, professionals can now use the platform at no cost.

This allows them to:

Be recommended and discovered through their clients’ networks

Stay visible in multiple people’s trusted lists

Turn past clients into an ongoing source of referrals





Unlike traditional lead generation platforms that require upfront payment, Refer a Friend App enables professionals to grow organically through relationships they’ve already built.

Building Around Trust in a Changing Digital Landscape

As online trust continues to decline, Refer a Friend App is focused on strengthening one of the few sources people still rely on: their friends.

By removing financial incentives and simplifying the experience, the platform encourages more authentic sharing and reduces skepticism around why recommendations are being made.

About Refer a Friend App

Refer a Friend App is a platform designed to help people organize, share, and discover trusted professionals through their personal networks. By connecting friends and their recommendations, the app transforms everyday word-of-mouth into a simple, structured experience.

Founded in Scottsdale, Arizona, Refer a Friend App is focused on making referrals easier, more trusted, and more accessible for everyone.

Media Contact

Ryan Zeleznak