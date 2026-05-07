Disguise Cooks Up Costume Fun With Hormel Foods SPAM®, SKIPPY® & CORN NUTS® Brands

POWAY, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the leader in the global costume industry and a subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), is thrilled to announce a new licensing partnership with Hormel Foods. This exciting collaboration will bring beloved Hormel Foods brands—including the SPAM® brand, SKIPPY® peanut butter, the CORN NUTS® brand, and more—to life in a fresh, fun way through officially licensed costumes and accessories.

Under the terms of the agreement, Disguise will design, market, manufacture, and distribute a unique range of costumes and accessories inspired by Hormel Foods iconic brands. The new product line is scheduled to launch in 2026, with a first-to-market debut at Target stores across the United States. An expanded collection of seasonal-themed costumes and accessories will subsequently be available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., the European Union, Mexico, Australia, and other global markets in 2027.

“We’re always looking for unexpected and playful ways to connect with fans,” said Tara Cortner, President and General Manager for Disguise. “Partnering with Hormel Foods allows us to tap into the cultural love for these nostalgic, household-favorite brands in a completely new format. We anticipate the playful humor of these costumes will appeal to tweens and teens, helping overcome their usual reluctance to dress up and making Halloween more fun for all ages.”

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2026 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise Inc. has been a global leader in the dress-up and costume industry, known for creating innovative, trend-setting costumes and accessories. Headquartered near San Diego, Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes annually, delivering joy and unforgettable memories to kids and adults alike. Disguise partners with many of the world’s most popular licensed brands and also offers an array of original, proprietary designs. Its products are distributed through major retailers, specialty shops, party stores, and seasonal pop-ups around the globe. To explore Disguise’s extensive licensed costume collection, visit www.disguise.com , and follow along on Instagram @disguise.costumes , X (formerly Twitter) @DisguiseInc , and Facebook Disguise Costumes .

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World’s Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

PR@Disguise.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14a47ab7-b2e3-40c5-a373-a1b683a4ec02