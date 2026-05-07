VCD Medical Appoints Renowned Commercial and Vascular Leader Denna Babul as General Manager, U.S.

Brescia, Italy, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCD Medical, an Italy-based startup developing a novel, minimally invasive vein closure device, has hired Denna Babul, RN, as its General Manager. A newly created role, Babul will lead U.S. market readiness activities as the company builds its organizational, clinical, regulatory, and commercial foundation ahead of anticipated regulatory clearance.

Babul is a highly accomplished clinical and commercial leader with more than 25 years of experience across coronary, peripheral, and broader vascular spaces. She brings a proven track record of driving scalability and operational excellence across both Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups, with leadership roles spanning from registered nurse to vice president. Throughout her career at organizations including Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, and Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Babul has led landmark initiatives such as the first carotid stent program at Abbott, global coronary program development alongside leading physicians, and therapy awareness and training programs in structural heart care. She has also successfully led the commercialization of multiple atherectomy and world-class vascular closure devices, driving physician adoption from early launch through full-scale market penetration. Known for seamlessly integrating deep clinical expertise with commercial strategy, she has consistently built and led high-performing, cross-functional teams, expanded markets, and delivered sustained revenue growth.

“I’m incredibly excited to join VCD Medical at such a pivotal moment,” said Babul. “Minimally invasive approaches continue to shape the future of vascular care, and VCD Medical is developing a technology intended to address meaningful unmet needs in venous disease treatment. I look forward to building the U.S. foundation for the company, partnering closely with physicians, and preparing for responsible market introduction once regulatory clearance is achieved.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Denna to lead our U.S. market readiness efforts,” said Francesco Piccagli, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of VCD Medical. “Her rare combination of deep clinical expertise and proven commercial leadership in the cardiovascular space makes her the ideal person to guide our U.S. strategy as we advance our regulatory and organizational preparation.”

About the VCD Medical Technology

The vein closure device by VCD Medical is a proprietary, minimally invasive vascular clip solution in development for the selective closure of superficial and perforator veins through percutaneous access under ultrasound guidance. The device is not FDA-cleared for sale in the United States, and its safety and effectiveness have not been established by the FDA.

About VCD Medical

VCD Medical is an Italy-based medical technology company focused on advancing innovation in the treatment of diseased venous vessels. The company has developed a novel, minimally invasive vascular clip technology intended to simplify vein closure procedures and support clinical workflow efficiency, subject to regulatory review. VCD Medical is committed to rigorous development, responsible evidence generation, and future access to technologies that may help address unmet needs in venous disease care.

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