MBIN SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Merchants Bancorp for Possible Securities Law Violations

Merchants Bancorp guided investors toward confidence in deposit stability while internal data reflected a roughly 50% year-over-year collapse in brokered deposits and rising funding costs that were absent from public filings.

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shareholders lost 9.3% of their investment value after Q1 2026 earnings exposed funding-cost headwinds and a brokered-deposit contraction that had not appeared in the Company's prior public filings. Investors who lost money on MBIN are encouraged to submit their information immediately . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

In the months preceding the Q1 2026 earnings release, Merchants Bancorp's public filings -- including its DEF 14A proxy filed April 10, 2026 -- presented net-income figures and return-on-equity metrics without referencing brokered-deposit trends or funding-cost pressures. The proxy contained executive-compensation tables and performance summaries but no deposit-composition data. The Company had previously characterized its deposit growth as "strong" in investor communications.

When Q1 2026 results were published, they revealed that brokered deposits had declined roughly 50% year over year and that funding costs had risen materially -- information the market immediately repriced with a 9.3% single-session decline. The gap between the forward-looking tone of prior filings and the actual deposit trajectory was significant enough to move the stock on volume.

Shareholders who suffered losses on their Merchants Bancorp investment may click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the MBIN Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the MBIN investigation? A: Investors who purchased MBIN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Merchants Bancorp made materially false or misleading statements regarding the stability and composition of its deposit base and the trajectory of its funding costs. When the actual deposit and cost figures were revealed in Q1 2026 earnings, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do MBIN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my MBIN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought MBIN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.