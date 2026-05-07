Aikido Security Accelerates North America Operations with Opening of Chicago Office

GHENT, Belgium, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aikido Security today announced the establishment of its U.S. headquarters in Chicago, marking a major milestone in the company’s North American expansion. Over the past year, demand for Aikido’s security platform has surged across the U.S., with customer count increasing nearly 300% as companies like Pendo, Niantic, and Deel rely on Aikido to secure code to runtime. The company’s new U.S. headquarters will serve as a foothold to meet this demand in North America and scale operations across the country.

The opening of its Chicago office comes amid a period of significant momentum for Aikido. Businesses are increasingly ill equipped to keep up with the pace of modern software development. As the security tooling of yesterday collapses under this pressure, enterprises are turning to Aikido to secure their software from code to cloud to runtime without slowing down software development. The response has been significant. Over the past year, the company has grown revenue 5x and nearly tripled its global customer base. Early this year, Aikido closed its Series B at a $1B valuation , becoming the fastest European cybersecurity company to reach unicorn status.

“Enterprises and developers face mounting pressures from a new reality in cybersecurity,” said Louis Jonckheere, Aikido’s General Manager of North America. “We’re addressing that challenge head-on, delivering a platform that unifies security across the entire software cycle and operates at the speed of development, not as a bottleneck. Demand for this approach is significant - more than 100,000 teams use Aikido’s platform everyday. This expansion will allow us to further scale our footprint while better supporting new customers across the U.S.”

Located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, the office will serve as the initial hub for Aikido’s North American team, supporting a range of go-to-market and operational functions. The office will be led by Jonckheere, who brings deep experience in building high-performing teams and previously co-founded Showpad, which was recognized as one of the best midsize places to work in Chicago by Built In. Aikido expects to have over 100 Chicago-based employees by mid 2027.

If you’re interested in working at Aikido and joining the Chicago office, visit aikido.dev/company/careers.

About Aikido Security

Founded in Ghent, Belgium, Aikido Security is building self-securing software for modern development teams. Aikido's unified security platform secures code, cloud and runtime, helping teams to reduce risk without slowing down development. Aikido is the fastest-ever European cybersecurity company to reach unicorn status and is trusted by over 100,000 teams, with a global customer base including the Premier League, Revolut, SoundCloud, and Niantic.

Contact Information

LaunchSquad for Aikido Security

aikido@launchsquad.com