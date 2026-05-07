QGEN SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Qiagen for Possible Securities Law Violations

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qiagen (NASDAQ: QGEN) investors lost approximately 10% of their share value after the company slashed FY 2026 sales-growth guidance from "at least 5% CER" to just 1-2% CER and cut adjusted diluted EPS guidance to at least $2.43 from a prior floor of $2.50 CER. Shareholders who lost money on QGEN are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 5, 2026, CFO Roland Sackers told investors on the Q4 2025 earnings call: "We expect QuantiFERON to grow at a low single-digit CER rate in the first quarter of 2026 … a normalized full-year run-rate for ‘26 of about 6% CER growth." On the same call, CEO Thierry Bernard stated: "We are on track to achieve our '28 goal for at least $2 billion in combined sales from these products." Weeks later, actual Q1 2026 QuantiFERON test volumes showed a 5% CER decline year-over-year. The company then cut full-year sales-growth guidance to 1-2% CER and lowered adjusted diluted EPS to at least $2.43.

The gap between what management projected and what materialized was stark. The “low single-digit CER rate” growth projection for QuantiFERON in Q1 became a 5% decline. The "at least 5% CER" company-wide sales growth outlook was reduced to 1-2% CER. The adjusted EPS floor dropped from $2.50 to $2.43. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Qiagen's officers possessed information about weakening QuantiFERON demand at the time these projections were made.

If you purchased Qiagen shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QGEN Investigation

Q: How much did QGEN stock drop? A: Shares fell more than 10%. From a closing price of $38.09 on April 27, 2026, QGEN stock closed at $34.02 on April 28, 2026, a $4.07 drop.

Q: What specific misstatements are being investigated? A: The QGEN investigation concerns statements made by the company and its management regarding its sales-growth outlook, QuantiFERON TB test demand, its debt classification, and the adequacy of its non-GAAP financial disclosures during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do QGEN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member in any potential suit.

Q: What if I already sold my QGEN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the determined class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and the potential resultant class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. This is currently just an investigation. Even if a suit is filed, however, the overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171