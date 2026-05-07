OPCH SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Option Care Health for Possible Securities Law Violations

Option Care Health guided investors to $5.8B-$6.0B in FY 2026 revenue on February 24, 2026. Sixty-five days later, the Company cut that figure by up to $175 million at the midpoint -- and the stock fell approximately 26.4%.

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders who held Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) stock watched up to $325 million disappear from the Company's own revenue outlook in just over two months. On February 24, 2026, CFO Meenal Sethna told investors on the Q4 2025 earnings call: "We are reaffirming the guidance we announced in January. We expect full-year 2026 revenue of $5.8 billion to $6 billion." On April 30, 2026, the Company slashed that range to $5.675B-$5.775B -- and shares dropped more than 25% by market open.

Shareholders who lost money on OPCH are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky to discuss their legal rights. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. directly at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

The February 24 guidance included a disclosed Stelara biosimilar gross-profit headwind of $25 million to $35 million for FY 2026. CEO John Rademacher stated on the same call: "We are confident in the guidance we are putting forth and look forward to continuing our track record of execution." The Company did not update or revise the $5.8B-$6.0B range at any point between February 24 and the April 30 earnings release that revealed the shortfall.

The April 30 results showed Q1 2026 revenue missing Wall Street expectations. Simultaneously, the top of the FY 2026 revenue range was reduced by about 3.75% from the figure reaffirmed just 65 days earlier. The gap between the midpoint of the original guidance ($5.9B) and the revised midpoint ($5.725B) represents a $175 million reduction in projected annual revenue. Notably, the company further slashed its cash provided by operating activities projection from a floor of $340 million to $320 million.

If you purchased Option Care Health shares and suffered a loss, submit your information to Levi & Korsinsky here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the OPCH Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Option Care Health made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 revenue guidance, including the February 24, 2026 reaffirmation of $5.8B-$6.0B in expected revenue. When the Company revised that outlook downward on April 30, 2026, the stock price declined approximately 26.4% when the market opened.

Q: When did Option Care Health allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation focuses on the period during which the Company reaffirmed FY 2026 revenue guidance that was subsequently reduced. The corrective disclosure on April 30, 2026 caused significant stock decline.

Q: What do OPCH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my OPCH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OPCH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171