Concurrent Technologies Corporation Named a 2026 Top Milspouse Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine

Johnstown, PA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been included in U.S. Veterans Magazine’s 2026 Top Milspouse Employer Recognition List.

This list spotlights companies that actively recruit, support, and retain military spouses. Those named in this list are chosen through an evaluation that includes both formal survey submissions and independent research conducted by U.S. Veterans Magazine. Organizations are assessed on factors such as hiring and retention practices, spouse- and veteran-focused benefits, onboarding programs, employee resource groups, nonprofit partnerships and overall military family support.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top Milspouse Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We are proud to foster a culture of support and respect for the entire military community, including our veteran and activity duty employees, their loved ones, and the warfighters we are privileged to support through our innovations. We also understand and appreciate the vital role military spouses play—their resilience, adaptability, and contributions are essential to the strength and readiness of our nation’s force.”

In addition to the Top Milspouse Employer recognition, CTC has been named a Top Veteran-Friendly Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine for five years. CTC has also been included in the Military Times Best for Vets Employer list 13 times and has earned numerous awards from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of War office established to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. Further, CTC is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of more than 315+ companies committed to addressing the most pressing needs of veterans and military spouses in finding and keeping jobs.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com.

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