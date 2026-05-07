Marlyn Expands Solid-Dose CDMO Capabilities with a Mechanistic-Integrity–Driven Manufacturing Platform

PHOENIX, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlyn Nutraceuticals, Inc., a specialized solid-dose Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced the continued expansion of its integrated platform for the development, scale-up, and cGMP-compliant manufacturing of functional dietary supplements in oral solid-dosage (OSD) formats.

Marlyn partners with brand owners to industrialize brand-developed formulations, providing the scientific, processing, manufacturing, and packaging expertise required to translate formulation intent into stable, reproducible, and regulatorily defensible commercial products. Supported formats include ingestible and chewable tablets, effervescent systems, orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs), two-piece capsules, and functional powder formulations.

“Brand owners bring the formulation vision and positioning,” said Meli Jelinic, President of Marlyn Nutraceuticals. “Our role is to ensure those formulas can be executed with precision—at scale, repeatedly, and with long-term performance integrity.”





Central to Marlyn’s CDMO model is its commitment to Mechanistic Integrity—an internal design and execution discipline focused on understanding how ingredient quality, material attributes, and processing behavior interact under real-world manufacturing conditions. Rather than relying on trial-and-error development, Marlyn applies mechanistic insight to support predictable scale-up, reduced variability, and consistent finished-dose performance. Mechanistic integrity is operationalized through an integrated solid-dose execution model that aligns formulation science, particle engineering, process controls, quality systems, and packaging decisions within a single manufacturing framework. This lifecycle approach supports consistency not only at initial release, but through distribution and shelf life.

Marlyn’s advanced processing capabilities include formulation translation, compaction‑based development, mechanofusion particle engineering, and non‑aqueous hot‑melt fluid‑bed coating and granulation technologies. Mechanofusion enables precise, solvent‑free surface modification and dispersion, while Marlyn’s engineered non‑aqueous hot‑melt coating processes apply controlled thermal exposure and airflow management to achieve consistent coating uniformity, granulation performance, and finished‑dose stability.

“By applying the same mechanistic lens from development through commercial manufacturing, we reduce surprises and help protect our partners’ brands over time,” Jelinic added. Marlyn supports brands developing next-generation functional supplements across areas such as immune, digestive, metabolic, stress, sleep, and cognitive health—many of which incorporate complex or nature-based ingredients that require heightened manufacturing control.

As the dietary supplement industry continues to mature, Marlyn’s mechanistic-integrity–driven CDMO platform positions the company as a partner of choice for brands seeking predictable, science-grounded solid-dose manufacturing at scale.

CONTACT Lisa Nelson, Director of Marketing

COMPANY Marlyn Nutraceuticals, Inc.

PHONE 480-991-0200

EMAIL info@marlyn.com

WEB marlyn.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b86b7a33-5336-4157-a64b-4701c3513cba