RBLX SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Roblox for Possible Securities Law Violations

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) told investors on its Q4 2025 earnings call to expect FY 2026 bookings growth of 22% to 26%, translating to approximately $8.5 billion. On its Q1 2026 earnings call, full year guidance for bookings growth was lowered to 8% to 12%. Shareholders who lost money on RBLX are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 5, 2026, CFO Naveen Chopra stated publicly that the Company expected "bookings growth of 22% to 26%" for FY 2026. Subsequently, on the Company’s Q1 2026 earnings call, CFO Chopra announced the Company was lowering guidance and its FY 2026 bookings growth outlook to a range of approximately 8% to 12%, or approximately $7.5 billion.

If you purchased Roblox shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RBLX Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the RBLX investigation? A: Investors who purchased RBLX stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Roblox made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 bookings outlook, including public guidance of approximately $8.5 billion and subsequently reducing bookings outlook to approximately $7.5 billion.

Q: How much did RBLX stock drop? A: Roblox shares have declined significantly as the divergence between the Company's public bookings guidance and its later guidance reduction, causing substantial losses for investors who purchased at higher prices.

Q: What do RBLX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What if I already sold my RBLX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought RBLX and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171