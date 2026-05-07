The Retail Marketeers and PDI Technologies Announce Recipients of the 2026 European Female Leaders in Convenience Awards

HAMBURG, Germany, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Retail Marketeers today announced the 2026 recipients of the European Female Leaders in Convenience Awards, an awards program presented by PDI Technologies for the second consecutive year. The awards honor six exceptional women whose leadership, innovation, and strategic vision are shaping the future of European convenience retail and mobility.

Building on the inaugural program in 2025, the European Female Leaders in Convenience Awards continue to spotlight accomplished leaders and strengthen visibility for women in senior roles who are navigating the rapidly evolving industry landscape defined by energy transition, digital transformation, and changing consumer expectations.

The recipients were selected by a Nomination Committee and Judging Panel chaired by Christian Warning, Owner and Managing Director of The Retail Marketeers, and Dawn Desai, EVP & GM, International at PDI Technologies.

“Women have long played a critical role in advancing our industry, and these awards are about ensuring that their leadership and impact are fully recognized,” said Warning. “Building on the inaugural awards in 2025, this year’s group demonstrates both the depth and diversity of women leaders across Europe. Their experience, vision, and commitment are invaluable as the convenience and mobility sectors continue to evolve and inspire the next generation of leaders.”

The 2026 European Female Leaders in Convenience Awards recipients are:

Agnieszka Bobrukiewicz, member of the ORLEN Unipetrol Group’s Board of Directors, responsible for retail in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria, and Executive Director for the ORLEN Group’s non-fuel segment

Alicia Cruzado Lopez, Senior Manager, Franchise Development and New Business, Repsol

Louise Eckford, Head of Transformation, Property & Programmes for Channels & Hospitality, Marks and Spencer

Judy Glover, Head of European Merchandising, Circle K Europe

Zsuzsa Hordai, Head of Strategic Projects, SPAR International

Anna Wallenberg, CEO, Reitan Convenience Sweden

Together, the 2026 honorees represent a diverse cross‑section of Europe’s leading convenience and mobility organizations, each making a measurable impact across markets, formats, and customer experiences at a time of significant industry transformation.

“Our industry is stronger and more resilient because of the individuals who lead it,” said Desai. “These honorees demonstrate what modern leadership looks like as they combine strategic insight, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to their teams and customers. We are proud to support a program that recognizes and elevates women who are playing a part in shaping the future of convenience and mobility retail across Europe.”

To learn more about all the 2026 European Female Leaders in Convenience Awards recipients and their achievements across Europe’s diverse markets, visit The Retail Marketeers website. As part of UNITI expo 2026 in Stuttgart, Germany, attendees are invited to stop by the PDI Technologies stand (Hall 5, Stand 5B21) on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, for an informal reception with refreshments and beverages. The gathering provides an opportunity to learn more about the European Female Leaders in Convenience Awards program, gain insight into PDI solutions for the European market, and connect informally with the PDI team, customers, and industry peers attending the expo.

Later this year on 11 November 2026, The Retail Marketeers and PDI will celebrate the 2026 European Female Leaders in Convenience Awards winners together with other senior industry leaders. The awards ceremony will take place during The Retail Marketeers Convenience Leaders Convention in Hamburg, Germany—the annual gathering for international leaders across the European fuel retail and convenience landscape. Learn more about the Convenience Leaders Convention.

About The Retail Marketeers European Female Leaders in Convenience Awards Ceremony

As an integrated component of The Retail Marketeers Convenience Leaders Convention, there will be a ceremony on 11 November 2026 celebrating the 2026 European Female Leaders in Convenience Awards winners. The Convenience Leaders Convention is the annual highlight for decision-makers in global convenience retail. The unique English-speaking industry event will be held in the heart of Hamburg, Germany, from 11-12 November 2026, and will bring together the leading minds from across the entire value chain for the 10th time. The two-day summit of the petrol station industry will also feature the NACS Convenience Leaders Exchange for the D-A-CH region. https://theretailmarketeers.events/

About PDI Technologies

PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and profitable growth, delivering solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. With operations across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, PDI helps more than 200,000 customers in over 60 countries by “Connecting Convenience” globally. Now with PDIQ, PDI is bringing embedded AI into the workflows customers already trust and helping operators work smarter, move faster, and make better decisions. From large-scale ERP and logistics to loyalty, payments, and cybersecurity, PDI delivers the intelligence needed to compete and win in a rapidly changing world. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

For more information, contact: christian.warning@theretailmarketeers.com or pr@pditechnologies.com