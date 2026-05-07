Cabot Corporation Wins Responsible Care® Awards for Exceptional Safety and Sustainability Performance

BOSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) has earned two 2026 Responsible Care® Awards from the American Chemistry Council (ACC): the Waste & Water Stewardship Award and Facility Safety Award. These accolades underscore Cabot’s strong commitment and leadership to protecting employee health and safety, and to responsibly managing its environmental impact. The company was also selected as one of two finalists for the Responsible Care Initiative of the Year Award, reinforcing its dedication to developing innovative initiatives that advance safety performance.

Each year through the Responsible Care Awards Program, the ACC honors chemical industry leaders that have made an exceptional commitment to environmental, health, safety & security (EHS&S) performance, sustainability and sound chemicals management.

The following accolades were awarded to Cabot at the ACC Responsible Care Conference held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA:

Waste Management & Water Stewardship Award: This award is presented to ACC member companies with substantial achievements in waste minimization and water stewardship. Cabot received the exceptional merit distinction for its innovative management of the synthetic gypsum generated by the air pollution control system at its manufacturing facility in Franklin, Louisiana, USA. The team identified and implemented a beneficial reuse opportunity for synthetic gypsum in the cement industry, resulting in successfully diverting nearly 15,000 metric tons of synthetic gypsum from landfills in 2025. This initiative addresses air emissions control requirements while significantly reducing downstream waste by converting a byproduct into a valuable resource.



This award is presented to ACC member companies with substantial achievements in waste minimization and water stewardship. Cabot received the exceptional merit distinction for its innovative management of the synthetic gypsum generated by the air pollution control system at its manufacturing facility in Franklin, Louisiana, USA. The team identified and implemented a beneficial reuse opportunity for synthetic gypsum in the cement industry, resulting in successfully diverting nearly 15,000 metric tons of synthetic gypsum from landfills in 2025. This initiative addresses air emissions control requirements while significantly reducing downstream waste by converting a byproduct into a valuable resource. Facility Safety Award: This award recognizes companies with significant achievements in employee health and safety performance. Based on 2025 performance, nearly all of Cabot’s U.S. manufacturing sites received a Facility Safety Award. This achievement reflects Cabot’s continued focus on improving safety performance and maintaining strong safety practices across its operations.





“We are honored to be recognized by the ACC for our leadership in advancing safety and sustainability performance,” said Jennifer Chittick, senior vice president, Safety, Health and Environment (SH&E) and chief sustainability officer. “At Cabot, we believe our employees are our most valuable asset, and our long-standing commitment to safe working conditions, employee involvement in safety efforts, and workplace wellness is deeply embedded in our culture to ensure that all employees, contractors, and visitors return home safely each day. Furthermore, we remain committed to protecting the environment and reducing our impact through focused initiatives that drive lasting, positive change while strengthening our environmental performance in the communities where we operate.”

The Responsible Care Awards Program recognizes companies that exemplify leadership and outstanding performance based on the implementation and execution of the Responsible Care program. Responsible Care awardees qualify based on exemplary performance and are selected by a committee of internal and external experts. In addition, awards are given to organizations and employees in areas of facility safety, product safety, energy efficiency, waste minimization, and more.

Since joining the ACC in 2010, Cabot has adopted the chemical industry’s voluntary Responsible Care initiative and the Responsible Care Global Charter, committing to continuously improving its health, safety, environmental, and security performance across the organization. As an active leader in Responsible Care, Cabot is helping to drive ongoing improvements in the safety and sustainability of its products and operations worldwide in alignment with its sustainability strategy.

To learn more about Cabot’s commitment to safety and sustainability, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons , specialty carbons , battery materials , engineered elastomer composites , inkjet colorants , masterbatches and conductive compounds , fumed metal oxides and aerogel . For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.