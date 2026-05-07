Wedbush Adds Peg Jackson as Managing Director, Expanding Technology Investment Banking Platform





PASADENA, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush, a leading financial services firm, is pleased to welcome Peg Jackson as Managing Director to its Disruptive Technology, Media & Sports Investment Banking team. Based in New York City, Jackson brings over 20 years of experience advising technology companies on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and equity capital markets.

Jackson has deep domain expertise across a range of technology sectors, including sales and marketing, e-commerce enablement, advertising and data analytics. She joins Wedbush from Stifel Financial, where she served as Managing Director within the firm’s Technology Investment Banking group. She assumed the role following Stifel’s acquisition of Mooreland Partners in 2019, where she served as Managing Director. Earlier in her career, Jackson cultivated a distinctive foundation in venture capital as Managing Director at NeoCarta, alongside operating roles at NBC and Reuters. Her breadth of experience in investment banking, venture capital and corporate development positions her uniquely to serve clients at every stage.

Jackson has an extensive track record leading complex transactions for both private and public companies, including cross-border deals in Europe and Asia. Throughout her career, Jackson has worked with prominent software and tech-enabled services companies such as Microsoft, IBM, WPP and Integral Ad Science as well as leading private equity firms including Vista Equity Partners, Thoma Bravo and GTCR.

“What drew me to Wedbush is its entrepreneurial spirit, innovative mindset, and the breadth of its platform,” shared Jackson. “With a strong foundation across products and growing global reach, it’s an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience and help clients navigate growth and transformation.”

“Peg is a fantastic addition to the team. She has tremendous experience in the sector and brings a perspective that very few bankers can offer,” said Burke Dempsey, EVP, Head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets. “Her deep advisory credentials combined with real operating and venture capital experience are a combination that will resonate strongly with our clients, and we're thrilled to have her.”

Jackson holds an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Georgetown University.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.



Media Inquiries:

Serina Molano

publicrelations@wedbush.com

213-688-4564

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