BambooHR Returns as Presenting Sponsor of SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2026

DRAPER, Utah, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR ®, the leading people intelligence platform for HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced its return as the presenting sponsor of the SHRM Annual Conference & Expo (SHRM26) , marking the second year of its multi-year sponsorship through 2027.

The SHRM Annual Conference & Expo is one of the largest global gatherings of HR professionals, bringing together thousands of leaders to explore the trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of work. This year’s event will take place June 16–19, 2026, in Orlando, Florida and virtual.

As part of its presence at SHRM26, BambooHR CEO Brad Rencher will deliver a keynote on Wednesday, June 17, alongside renowned author and leadership expert Simon Sinek. The session, “ The Future of Work Is Still Human ,” will challenge the growing narrative of a “humanless future” and offer a more practical and optimistic perspective on how work is evolving and how it must be intentionally redesigned.

“HR leaders are at the center of one of the most important transitions in how work gets done,” said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. “While technology will continue to reshape the workplace, the real opportunity is to redesign work, not just automate it. That means rethinking roles, workflows, and how people create value, so technology strengthens human capability, builds trust, and enables more meaningful work.”

BambooHR’s continued sponsorship reflects its belief that people will define the future of work. As organizations navigate increasing complexity, BambooHR’s people intelligence platform equips business leaders with the insight and tools needed to elevate their people, strengthen culture, and drive meaningful business outcomes.

Attendees at SHRM26 can visit BambooHR at booth 3537 to experience the platform firsthand, connect with product experts, and learn how organizations are simplifying HR while improving employee outcomes.

For more information about BambooHR’s participation at SHRM26, visit www.bamboohr.com/events/shrm .

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and take action with confidence. As AI reshapes roles, workflows, and skill requirements, BambooHR enables organizations to understand what matters most and what to do next by unifying their people data into a complete, connected view. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify people operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries and over 3 million employee records, BambooHR helps leaders align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.

About SHRM

SHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on all things work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally. Discover more at SHRM.org .

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