JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles to Debut “WASHOKU | Nature and Culture in Japanese Cuisine” this May

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is pleased to announce the opening of “WASHOKU | Nature and Culture in Japanese Cuisine” on Friday, May 22, 2026. This landmark exhibition explores the core elements, evolution, and cultural significance of washoku, a UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage. Developed in collaboration with the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo and the Asahi Shimbun, the program marks the exhibition’s first presentation outside of Japan. The exhibition will remain on view through October 18, 2026.

Washoku is a singular culinary tradition shaped by the unique environment of the Japanese archipelago, ancient wisdom, and a profound reverence for the natural world. Built upon the foundational pillars of rice and fish, washoku transcends simple sustenance to represent a sophisticated cultural achievement, one that balances taste and technique with a deep connection to the seasons. Through natural specimens, food models, multimedia displays, and interactive experiences across four curated sections, the exhibition invites visitors to explore the ingredients and history that define Japanese cuisine, reflecting on how food expresses the enduring values and environment of Japan.

“Washoku reflects a deep cultural understanding of how people live in harmony with nature, through seasonality, respect for ingredients, and thoughtful preparation,” said Yuko Kaifu, president of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “We are honored to present this exhibition and share how this culinary tradition expresses the values, history, and spirit of Japan in a way that continues to resonate around the world.”

This exhibition explores the art of washoku through four distinct sections:

Ingredients the Archipelago Provides

Japan's distinctive and diverse geography produces extraordinary ingredients. This section showcases the natural bounty that makes washoku possible, from rice and soybeans – the backbone of countless staples including sake, soy sauce, and miso – to an astonishing variety of vegetables both cultivated and wild.

The History of Washoku

Tracing Japanese cuisine from the Jōmon period, over 10,000 years ago, through the postwar Showa era, this section uses historical meal replicas and artifacts to follow washoku’s evolution. Ancient meals gave way to the refined traditions of shōjin ryōri (Buddhist vegetarian cuisine) and kaiseki.

Beautiful, Natural, and True Washoku

Specialized knives, graters, steamers, and other culinary tools reveal the technical sophistication underlying washoku’s precise preparation techniques that distinguish Japanese cooking: the specific cuts, the delicate handling of ingredients, the attention to texture. Video presentations demonstrate how washoku shifts with the seasons, reflecting the Japanese principle of eating in harmony with nature's rhythms.

The Future of Washoku

Innovation continues to shape washoku. This section reviews the advanced farming techniques from across Japan that leverage ancient wisdom and modern technology to address sustainability and logistical challenges. Also shown is how Japanese communities worldwide have carried washoku abroad, where it evolves through fusion with local cuisines. Sushi now belongs to the world, reinterpreted by countless cultures.

In celebration of the new exhibition “WASHOKU | Nature and Culture in Japanese Cuisine” JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will present a screening and conversation of the documentary feature “WA-SHOKU: Beyond Sushi,” about how Japanese food became a global phenomenon. The documentary traces the people, places, and histories that shaped Japanese cuisine, at home and abroad, followed by a lively discussion with sushi chef and educator Andy Matsuda and restaurateur Mitsuyasu Shigeta. The event takes place on Sat., May 23, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5 (Fee: $20, including taxes, etc.). Learn more here.

Admission to the gallery, the library, and the Mindfulness Lounge at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is free. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and LinkedIn .

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon), restaurant space, and the library.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

Media Contacts:

Nerissa Silao | 310-874-9230 | nerissas@ca.rr.com

Lisa Nakanouchi | 323-904-9298 | lnakanouchi@japanhousela.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3b26c07-97c1-4f6c-bd4f-611f0afb8694