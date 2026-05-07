Calidris Investment Partners Announces Expansion of Senior Team with Three Strategic Hires

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidris Investment Partners (“Calidris”), an insurance-focused investment manager backed by RedBird Capital Partners, today announced three new hires as the firm continues to expand its platform. James Larner joins as Director of Investor Partnerships, Chelsea Smith as Finance and Operations Manager and Abigail Exon as Quantitative Strategies Manager.

James will lead Calidris’ global capital partnerships strategy, including investor outreach and relationship management. With nearly 20 years of experience in capital formation, he brings a track record of delivering solutions to institutional investors, family offices, asset managers and investment consultants. He joins the firm after a decade at Partners Group and Pillar Capital where he led business development and investor relations across a wide range of clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome James to the Calidris team,” said Daniel Miller, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Calidris. “This appointment marks a significant milestone in the firm's institutional development and underscores our commitment to building a capital formation process that delivers responsive, high-quality service to our partners.”

In addition to strengthening its investor interface, Calidris has enhanced its technical and operational core with the appointments of Chelsea and Abigail.

Chelsea joins from Deloitte where she has spent the last 10 years working with complex multinational clients across multiple industries. She will help manage external relationships while supporting the continued growth of the platform’s financial and operational capabilities.

Abigail joins from Ki and previously worked for Ascot in both Bermuda and London, where she focused on building tools to support underwriting portfolio management. At Calidris, she will be a part of the quantitative strategies team and will assist in building out the firm’s analytic framework.

“Adding Chelsea and Abigail to the team helps enhance our internal capabilities at an important stage in our growth,” said Philippe Trahan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Calidris. “The depth of talent we are attracting reflects the strength of our platform. These hires bring the specialized technical skills and market insight needed to support our disciplined investment approach and ensure operational excellence as our portfolio evolves. Our goal remains to provide our partners with differentiated access to lower volatility P&C insurance risks through a premier institutional platform.”

The expansion of the team follows a period of momentum for Calidris and reflects the firm’s focus on executing strategic capital partnership transactions that prioritize the long-term success of its investors.

About Calidris Investment Partners

Backed by RedBird Capital Partners, Calidris Investment Partners is a Bermuda-based investment manager focused on executing strategic capital partnership transactions within the insurance sector. Led by Daniel Miller and Philippe Trahan, the firm specializes in providing institutional investors with access to property and casualty (re)insurance risks through innovative, structured solutions.

For more information, please visit www.calidris.bm.

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