Streamex Corp. to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced that Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, and Christine Plummer, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference in New York City.

With the Streamex platform now live, revenue generation underway, and additional products in development, the Company is entering the next phase of its growth strategy. Management will outline how Streamex is focused on growing GLDY – a yield-bearing gold-backed tokenized security – and expanding its product offerings into other tokenized commodities, including a silver-backed tokenized asset currently in development. The Company's institutional partnerships, including with Chainlink and through participation in the Solana Policy Institute's Project Open initiative, will be highlighted as foundational to the development of regulated blockchain capital markets.

21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

Location: Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York City

Dates: May 12–13, 2026

Presentation: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 11:45 AM – 12:25 PM ET | Ambassador Room

Format: Company presentation with 1x1 meetings available May 12–13

If you plan to attend this conference and wish to meet with Streamex, please contact your Needham & Company sales representative or the Company directly at ir@streamex.com.

The Company's latest investor materials are available under the Investor Relations section of Streamex's website at ir.streamex.com.

The Company also issued a May shareholder update ahead of the conference, which can be found here: https://x.com/streamex/status/2052365461707477055?s=20

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s business strategy, future growth, and the impact of executive leadership appointments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex