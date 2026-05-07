RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

DALLAS, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ended March 29, 2026.

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • The Company recorded net income of $0.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, a 10.8% increase from the same period of the prior year.

  • Income before taxes increased by 11.1% to $1.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same period of the prior year.

  • Total revenue increased by $0.3 million to $3.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same period of the prior year, an 8.7% increase.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.2 million to $1.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 16.4% increase.

  • On a fully diluted basis, net income per share increased by $0.01 to $0.06 for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $0.05 in the same period of the prior year.

  • Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 2.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same period of the prior year.

  • Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 11.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same period of the prior year.

  • Cash and short-term investments totaled $12.0 million on March 29, 2026.

  • Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished the quarter at 97, including 82 buffet locations.

  • Pizza Inn international unit count finished the quarter at 18.

  • Pie Five domestic unit count finished the quarter at 14.

“I am proud of the efforts and results delivered by our franchisees and team members in driving both sales and profits in the third quarter,” said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

“During a quarter that saw the overall restaurant industry, and pizza competitors specifically, struggle with a tough sales environment, Pizza Inn posted positive 2.3% same store sales growth compared to the prior year third quarter in the face of significant January weather headwinds that had an estimated negative 3.3% same store sales impact to the quarter," continued Solano. “While other national pizza chains have announced they plan to close hundreds of locations, Pizza Inn has opened four new restaurants this fiscal year and has thirteen total restaurants currently under contract to open within the next three quarters including five restaurants currently under construction. Pizza Inn looks at other pizza brand restaurant closures as an opportunity to not only gain market share but also to bring America’s hometown buffet to more communities as more restaurant real estate becomes available with competitor closures.”

Solano added, “We continued to innovate our menu to drive customers into our franchise locations. Limited time offers such as the Spam Luau pizza and Peeps Pizzert at Pizza Inn and the Chick’le Ranch pizza at Pie Five gave our guests something new to try during the third quarter and our Pizza Inn buffet franchise partners reported the new offerings were quickly consumed when put on the buffet. While our top line continues to grow, we are very focused on the bottom line of our franchisee’s businesses as we know we are only as strong as our franchise system. We continue to monitor and partner with our franchisees on their financial health and made the decision to end our third party delivery relationship with Uber Eats after they announced a sharp increase in their fees in the third quarter. Protecting the profitability of our franchisees is not only our duty, but also paramount to growth.”

Chief Financial Officer Jay Rooney added, “We are pleased with the third quarter financial results. Pre-tax profits increased by over eleven percent from the same quarter in the prior year, driven by quality earnings from both new and same store sales outpacing the G&A increase over the prior year. The G&A increase is reflective of the investment Rave is making to grow the Pizza Inn brand with new buffet locations. During the quarter we added a second franchise salesperson and saw an increase in travel expenses related to approving and developing new restaurant sites. And early in the fourth quarter Rave added a Director of Construction to accelerate location count growth. Our present solid financial footing is affording us the opportunity to invest in future store growth.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.

“EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, gain/loss on sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, franchise default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income is included with the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Assumptions relating to these forward-looking statements involve current judgments about future events and performance, including statements regarding our optimism that current positive trends will continue, our ability to continue to successfully open new restaurant locations, our belief that we are well positioned for continued profitability as well as the continued returns on our reimaging initiatives, the strength of our development pipeline, as well as future economic, competitive and market conditions, and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Although the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are believed to be reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation that the objectives and plans of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. will be achieved.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.
Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. These, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza.

Contact:
Investor Relations
RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.
469-384-5000

                 
RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)		 
                 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
   March 29,   March 30,   March 29,   March 30, 
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
REVENUES $3,223  $2,966  $9,478  $8,885 
                 
COSTS AND EXPENSES                
General and administrative expenses  1,468   1,313   4,365   4,047 
Franchise expenses  747   768   2,516   2,592 
Provision (recovery) for credit losses  9   (14)  20   (22)
Depreciation and amortization expense  42   44   126   140 
Total costs and expenses  2,266   2,111   7,027   6,757 
OPERATING INCOME  957   855   2,451   2,128 
Interest income  98   84   280   253 
Other income  -   11   17   15 
INCOME BEFORE TAXES  1,055   950   2,748   2,396 
Income tax expense  255   228   666   541 
NET INCOME $800  $722  $2,082  $1,855 
                 
INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK                
Basic $0.06  $0.05  $0.15  $0.13 
Diluted $0.06  $0.05  $0.15  $0.13 
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING                
Basic  14,212   14,508   14,212   14,595 
Diluted  14,298   14,532   14,298   14,618 


         
RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)		 
         
   March 29,   June 29, 
   2026   2025 
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,145  $2,859 
Short-term investments  10,855   7,024 
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $49 and $31, respectively  1,671   1,171 
Notes receivable, current  32   45 
Assets held for sale  34   38 
Deferred contract charges, current  23   21 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  600   335 
Total current assets  14,360   11,493 
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS        
Property and equipment, net  122   137 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  256   489 
Intangible assets definite-lived, net  120   182 
Notes receivable, net of current portion  65   75 
Deferred tax asset, net  3,431   3,995 
Deferred contract charges, net of current portion  227   186 
Total assets $18,581  $16,557 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable - trade $345  $207 
Accrued expenses  754   855 
Operating lease liabilities, current  286   370 
Deferred revenues, current  279   308 
Total current liabilities  1,664   1,740 
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES        
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  13   206 
Deferred revenues, net of current portion  457   457 
Total liabilities  2,134   2,403 
         
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (SEE NOTE C)        
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 26,000,000 shares; issued 25,647,171 and 25,647,171 shares, respectively; outstanding 14,211,566 and 14,211,566 shares, respectively  256   256 
Additional paid-in capital  37,727   37,516 
Retained earnings  9,696   7,614 
Treasury stock, at cost        
Shares in treasury: 11,435,605 and 11,435,605 respectively  (31,232)  (31,232)
Total shareholders' equity  16,447   14,154 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $18,581  $16,557 


         
RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)		 
         
  Nine Months Ended
   March 29,   March 30, 
   2026   2025 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income $2,082  $1,855 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:        
Amortization of discount on short-term investment  (112)  (110)
Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges  -   9 
Stock-based compensation expense  211   178 
Depreciation and amortization  64   70 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets  233   276 
Amortization of definite-lived intangible assets  62   61 
Non-cash lease expense  10   19 
Provision (recovery) for credit losses  20   (22)
Deferred income tax  564   459 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (520)  212 
Notes receivable  23   16 
Deferred contract charges  (43)  25 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (265)  (49)
Accounts payable - trade  138   66 
Accrued expenses  (101)  (315)
Operating lease liabilities  (287)  (333)
Deferred revenues  (29)  (215)
Cash provided by operating activities  2,050   2,202 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchases of short-term investments  (12,939)  (12,265)
Maturities of short-term investments  9,220   9,333 
Purchase of assets held for sale  (4)  - 
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale  8   9 
Purchase of property and equipment  (49)  (44)
Cash used in investing activities  (3,764)  (2,967)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchase of treasury stock  -   (1,205)
Taxes paid on issuance of restricted stock units  -   (182)
Cash used in financing activities  -   (1,387)
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (1,714)  (2,152)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  2,859   2,886 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $1,145  $734 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
         
CASH PAID FOR:        
Income taxes $106  $98 


                
RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)		 
                
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  March 29,   March 30,   March 29,   March 30, 
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Net income$800  $722  $2,082  $1,855 
Interest income (98)  (84)  (280)  (253)
Income taxes 255   228   666   541 
Depreciation and amortization 42   44   126   140 
EBITDA$999  $910  $2,594  $2,283 
Stock-based compensation expense 111   52   211   178 
Severance 8   7   14   12 
Franchisee default and closed store revenue (9)  (16)  (28)  7 
Adjusted EBITDA$1,109  $953  $2,791  $2,480 



Tags

Pizza Inn Pie Five
GlobeNewswire
 