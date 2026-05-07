Bi-Specific MAbS Market Research Report 2026: $21.83 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bi-Specific MAbS Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The bi-specific monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $11.64 billion in 2025 to $13.16 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. This market expansion can be credited to the approval of initial bi-specific antibody therapies, a rising incidence of hematological cancers, and early adoption of mAbs. Investments in oncology R&D and hospital-based clinical trials further fuel this growth.

Looking ahead, the bi-specific mAbs market is set to accelerate, reaching $21.83 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 13.5%. This surge is driven by advancements in gene and cell therapy integration, expanded bi-specific antibody pipelines, increased R&D funding for rare diseases, growth in precision medicine adoption, and emerging novel delivery platforms. Key trends include the expansion of tumor immunotherapy applications, development of multi-targeted antibodies, and collaborative efforts between pharma and biotech firms.

The escalating prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases propels the demand for bispecific mAbs, designed to target multiple tumor antigens, thereby enhancing treatment efficacy. According to the American Cancer Society's Cancer Facts & Figures 2023 report, 609,820 cancer-related deaths were projected in the USA during the year, highlighting the urgency for effective treatments. Bi-specific mAbs offer promising solutions in treating cancers, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Leading market players, such as Roche AG, are pioneering technological innovations like CD20??CD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, addressing the need for effective, fixed-duration immunotherapies in hematological malignancies. For instance, Roche's Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm), a CD20CD3 bispecific T-cell engager launched in June 2023, exemplifies advancements in providing durable treatment responses with manageable safety profiles in clinical trials.

In a significant strategic move, Johnson & Johnson acquired Proteologix, Inc. for $850 million in June 2024. This acquisition enhances Johnson & Johnson's immunology expertise by integrating promising bi-specific antibodies targeting conditions like atopic dermatitis and asthma.

Prominent companies in this market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, and Kyowa Kirin, among others. Notable regions covered in market reports are Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, with North America leading in 2025.

Comprehensive market research reports provide valuable insights into bi-specific mAbs market statistics, segmentation, trends, and opportunities, offering a holistic view of the current and future landscape of this growing industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global



Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market Trends and Strategies

Expansion of Tumor Immunotherapy Applications

Development of Multi-Targeted Bi-Specific Antibodies

Growth in Hemophilia and Rare Disease Treatments

Advancements in in Vitro and in Vivo Platforms

Rising Collaborations Between Pharma and Biotech Firms

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Companies Featured

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Amgen Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Kirin

Zai Lab

Alphamab Oncology

Celldex Therapeutics

Biocon

EpimAb Biotherapeutics

ABL Bio

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Innovent Biologics

Merck & Co Inc

Eli Lilly Company Inc.

AbbVie Inc

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

Cytiva

Bristol Myers Squibb

AbCellera

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi S.A.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Aspen Pharmacare

Baxter International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49v94a

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