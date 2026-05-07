Corporate Social Action Prevailed in an Era of Disruption

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in enterprise impact software, has released its 2025 Annual Impact Report , revealing that “purpose-driven business” isn't in retreat. In a year marked by political pressures, regulatory shifts, AI disruption and social division, Benevity and its global community of companies, nonprofits and employees demonstrated that purpose is still at work.

The report highlights a year of resilience, where companies and their people stepped in to fill critical gaps by funding critical community outcomes.

Food insecurity: When urgency rose, Benevity’s client community responded. The Benevity community mobilized to provide 4.1 million individuals with immediate access to a meal when in need.representing a 217% growth over 2024.

When urgency rose, Benevity’s client community responded. The Benevity community mobilized to provide 4.1 million individuals with immediate access to a meal when in need.representing a 217% growth over 2024. Crisis response: During peak periods of natural disaster and localized crises, the Benevity platform enabled 2.1 million individuals to receive immediate critical aid - a 208% increase from the previous year. Benevity’s infrastructure proved vital by providing the speed, security and confidence necessary for companies to move funds at the pace of the crises they aim to solve.

During peak periods of natural disaster and localized crises, the Benevity platform enabled 2.1 million individuals to receive immediate critical aid - a 208% increase from the previous year. Benevity’s infrastructure proved vital by providing the speed, security and confidence necessary for companies to move funds at the pace of the crises they aim to solve. Civic engagement: 2025 saw civic and community engagement rise into the top-ten funded outcomes for the first time.



Uniting a global community for collective impact

The 2025 report underscores Benevity’s position as the market leader for global corporate impact. In the last year alone, the platform facilitated $2.7 billion in total donations and almost 24 million hours in support of 312,000 trusted nonprofits around the world. This trajectory reinforces a track record of unmatched scale. Since 2008, Benevity and its ecosystem partners have enabled:

$16.6 billion in total donations

$20.1 billion in total grants managed

122.9 million volunteer hours

558,500 nonprofits supported worldwide

This impact is backed by industry-leading precision, with Benevity maintaining a 99% payment efficacy rate across its global network.

Navigating an era of AI and global regulation

As organizations faced a more complex regulatory environment and the integration of AI, the report underscores that trust has become a technical requirement. To meet this, Benevity strengthened its robust governance infrastructure.

Responsible AI governance: Benevity appointed its first Chief AI Officer, Ian Goldsmith, and published an industry-leading Responsible AI Policy, which is publicly shared in the report and available for the broader sector to build from. New AI capabilities followed, including a nonprofit discovery engine through Claude for Nonprofits, AI-powered match assurance to automatically process employee match requests and grant application summarizers.

Benevity appointed its first Chief AI Officer, Ian Goldsmith, and published an industry-leading Responsible AI Policy, which is publicly shared in the report and available for the broader sector to build from. New AI capabilities followed, including a nonprofit discovery engine through Claude for Nonprofits, AI-powered match assurance to automatically process employee match requests and grant application summarizers. Fraud prevention and security: A new machine-learning–driven transaction monitoring platform (beta) was introduced to proactively detect and prevent fraud across nonprofit payments, ensuring the security of every dollar that moves through the platform.

A new machine-learning–driven transaction monitoring platform (beta) was introduced to proactively detect and prevent fraud across nonprofit payments, ensuring the security of every dollar that moves through the platform. Regulatory compliance: As the regulatory environment grew more complex in 2025, Benevity helped clients stay the course. Benevity proactively helped its clients prepare for new tax reforms, respond to executive orders and political memos, and ensure compliance with new state regulations.



“2025 was a stress test for corporate purpose, and by all counts, it prevailed,” said Sona Khosla, Chief Impact Officer at Benevity. “When companies stay true to their values in a sea of change, they don't just create a positive impact on their communities. They create trust–arguably the most important thing that a business can do.”

The Benevity 2025 Annual Impact Report is available at benevity.com/annual-impact-report/2025.

About Benevity

Benevity , a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in enterprise social impact software. The Benevity all-in-one platform empowers the world’s most purpose-driven companies to seamlessly integrate corporate social responsibility into their core business strategy - driving measurable, scalable and lasting impact. Benevity has supported more than $36 billion to more than 560,000 nonprofit organizations and enabled over 7.7 million changemakers worldwide since 2008, empowering organizations to build trust, engage employees, increase retention and drive innovation. Its unified Enterprise Impact Platform supports giving, volunteering, granting and employee mobilization - backed by intelligent insights and a secure, global infrastructure. For more information, visit www.benevity.com .