Parts Town Reimagines AI-Powered PartPredictor to Minimize Equipment Downtime and Speed Up Repairs

ADDISON, Ill., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of genuine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) foodservice, HVAC, and residential appliance parts, today announced a significantly enhanced version of its industry-first, AI-powered PartPredictor tool – alongside updates across several other innovative digital tools on partstown.com – delivering a more intuitive experience that helps users find the right OEM parts faster, improve first-time fix rates and reduce costly equipment downtime.

PartPredictor analyzes real-world data from millions of successful technician repairs to find the OEM parts most commonly used for specific equipment issues. Now featuring 120 OEM brands and more than 18,000 models, the latest version expands coverage and makes it easier for service teams to quickly find the OEM parts they need – helping ensure technicians have the right parts for the job before arriving on-site.

Insights from Parts Town’s Downtime Survey highlight the significant impact of equipment failures across the industry. One in three respondents – spanning multi-unit restaurant chains and institutional operators – report weekly unplanned outages that disrupt daily operations. The financial impact is substantial - with half of all breakdowns resulting in $1,000 or more per day in lost revenue, reinforcing the need for faster, more accurate parts identification solutions.

PartPredictor: Smarter Parts Identification for Faster Fixes

The latest version of PartPredictor is built for how service teams work. Designed for both users with technical expertise and customers with limited diagnostic details, new enhancements make it easier to find the right parts faster:

Expanded Coverage: Now features 120 OEM brands and over 18K models

Now features 120 OEM brands and over 18K models Smarter Search: Customers can start with the information they have – from just the brand and model number to a simple symptom or detailed insights – PartPredictor will show the most common equipment issues and the parts most often used to fix them.

Customers can start with the information they have – from just the brand and model number to a simple symptom or detailed insights – PartPredictor will show the most common equipment issues and the parts most often used to fix them. Guided Prompts: Built-in prompts to narrow search results in real-time

Built-in prompts to narrow search results in real-time Flexible Inputs: Enter free-form text, such as customer-described issue or technical fix





These updates make PartPredictor more accessible across the entire service workflow - from dispatch to technicians in the field. By simplifying parts identification, dispatchers can help ensure the right parts are stocked on the truck before it leaves for the job, so service teams spend less time researching and more time fixing – ultimately improving first-time fix rates.

“PartPredictor is changing how technicians approach a repair,” said Emanuela Delgado, The Revolution AKA Group Vice President of Growth and Innovation at Parts Town Unlimited. “It helps them have the most likely parts needed already in hand, avoid return trips and get equipment fixed faster than ever before. That means less downtime for operators and a better experience for everyone involved.”

The latest version is already delivering significant results. Since launch, conversion rates for those using PartPredictor on partstown.com have increased by 54%, while transactions and revenue have each grown more than 400% year over year – demonstrating frequent use and the tool’s impact on faster, more confident repairs.

Always Evolving: Digital Tools to Keep Equipment Running

In addition to PartPredictor, Parts Town introduced enhancements to other digital tools as part of its continued investment in solutions that improve parts identification and delivery to keep mission-critical equipment running:

SnapScan: Customers use Parts Town’s mobile app to scan both HVAC and commercial foodservice equipment data labels to quickly find the exact parts, manuals, and OEM components needed.

Customers use Parts Town’s mobile app to scan both HVAC and commercial foodservice equipment data labels to quickly find the exact parts, manuals, and OEM components needed. PartSpin 3D : PartSpin, Parts Town’s 360-degree parts images, now features enhanced 3D images of thousands of top-selling OEM parts. This next-generation visual identification tool allows customers to explore parts from every angle, delivering a near-hands-on experience and greater confidence in ordering the right part the first time.

: PartSpin, Parts Town’s 360-degree parts images, now features enhanced 3D images of thousands of top-selling OEM parts. This next-generation visual identification tool allows customers to explore parts from every angle, delivering a near-hands-on experience and greater confidence in ordering the right part the first time. OEM AutoShip: Enables automatic ordering of the parts, chemicals, and consumables customers use most, with new functionality that allows multiple products in a single subscription.





About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven hi-tech distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there's a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience.

By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer's business running like clockwork.

For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/.

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